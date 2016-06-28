Your browser is out-of-date.

9 winning ideas for a stylish and cosy living room

소프트러그 CHIC STRIPE, 아날로그라이프 아날로그라이프 Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Unless you plan to give all of your guests a grand tour of your house, the only room they'll generally spend much time in is the living room. With that in mind, you might want to invest some thought into how you can make it a space that everyone will go home coveting. To make things easier we've thought of some great ways to make sure that is the case.

If you're ready to create the most beautiful living room ever seen, we're ready to divulge our ideas so you can save money on hiring an interior designer!

1. Add lots of recessed bookshelves as they make you seem cultured and add cool contrasts even in minimalist rooms

Vivenda unifamiliar, margarotger interiorisme margarotger interiorisme Modern living room
margarotger interiorisme

margarotger interiorisme
margarotger interiorisme
margarotger interiorisme

2. We all collect clutter but use this great UK home as inspiration for a more clean and pared back look. So elegant!

Beechwood SDA Architecture Ltd Modern living room
SDA Architecture Ltd

Beechwood

SDA Architecture Ltd
SDA Architecture Ltd
SDA Architecture Ltd

3. How you use colour will impact greatly on the feel of your living room so stick to neutrals for the walls and colours for furniture

소프트러그 CHIC STRIPE, 아날로그라이프 아날로그라이프 Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
아날로그라이프

아날로그라이프
아날로그라이프
아날로그라이프

4. To keep the cold out and style in, grab yourself some luxurious and heavy curtains in a pretty pattern. A great way to play with accent colours!

CONSTANCE Cabbages & Roses Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
Cabbages &amp; Roses

CONSTANCE

Cabbages & Roses
Cabbages &amp; Roses
Cabbages & Roses

5. Even if you're not green-fingered, find some plants that you'll be able to care for and include them in your décor. Cacti are a great choice for novice gardeners!

Terrario Dodecaedro, ZetaGlass ZetaGlass HouseholdPlants & accessories Glass Transparent
ZetaGlass

ZetaGlass
ZetaGlass
ZetaGlass

6. Make the room feel larger and brighter by including a big mirror. We're BIG fans of super ornate frames!

Madison Coffee Bronze, Tom Faulkner Tom Faulkner Living roomSide tables & trays
Tom Faulkner

Madison Coffee Bronze

Tom Faulkner
Tom Faulkner
Tom Faulkner

7. Whether you opt for table lamps, a main beam or even a skylight, ensure your living room is lit to perfection to show it off to its full potential

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Make your living room your own by personalising it perfectly. Framed artwork is the ideal choice, especially if you make it yourself

Bloominville Storage Unit House Envy Scandinavian style living room
House Envy

Bloominville Storage Unit

House Envy
House Envy
House Envy

9. Keep your large items simple and timeless. But if you like a bit of fun, invest in funky and good quality accessories, such as cushions from highly regarded designers or amazing rugs

Schoolmasters build different Modern living room
build different

Schoolmasters

build different
build different
build different
The Inspiring Modern Bungalow
Ready to give your living room a refresh? Tell us which ideas you're excited to try!

