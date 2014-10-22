Decorating for autumn

The leaves have turned, the days are shorter and Halloween is just around the corner. In case it it didn't seem so before, autumn is certain upon us now. For many of us, this is the best season of the year, conjuring up memories of childhood afternoons spent jumping into piles of brightly coloured leaves, sipping hot cider and carving pumpkins. The autumn also gives us the opportunity to decorate for a new season. Here, from our homify experts are few ideas for making the inside of your home match the festive autumn leaves outside.