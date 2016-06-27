The All Inclusive Little Bungalow

Away from the hustle and bustle of a nearby town, DesignStudio63 have coordinated a smart home for a couple in search of a little peace and quiet.

The interior designers modified an old and cramped bungalow into a comfortable and spacious home, which is filled with special features that will keep the happy owners entertained and spoiled all year round.

When the weather is warm and sunny, you'll find the couple out on their covered terrace chin-wagging and having nibbles with their guests until all hours. During the bitterly cold winters, the freshly installed spa is always ready to go should anyone want to hop in.

Let's begin checking out the project!