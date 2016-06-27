The All Inclusive Little Bungalow

Away from the hustle and bustle of a nearby town, DesignStudio63 have coordinated a smart home for a couple in search of a little peace and quiet.
The interior designers modified an old and cramped bungalow into a comfortable and spacious home, which is filled with special features that will keep the happy owners entertained and spoiled all year round.
When the weather is warm and sunny, you'll find the couple out on their covered terrace chin-wagging and having nibbles with their guests until all hours. During the bitterly cold winters, the freshly installed spa is always ready to go should anyone want to hop in.
Let's begin checking out the project!
The bungalow stands on a hillside, overlooking the town below, allowing for panoramic views across the medieval skyline. In a skyline made up of centuries-old buildings and pointed churches, the Eastern European scene is made all the more authentic thanks to the Soviet-built tower blocks that reach upwards in an ad-hoc fashion.
The bungalow may be quite modest in terms of its size and stature but it makes its mark in other ways. That lime green chosen for the exterior may seem like a bold decorative move but the colour pairs well with the timber that adorns the façade.
For a bit of change, we decided to start our tour inside this amazing room that's all about tradition.
This is an authentic Russian bathroom where the room has been set up like a traditional bathhouse. The design shows a deep understanding of the traditional values and also current spa amenities.
You simply cannot experience a Russian bath without a proper shower unit. When overwhelmed by the heat, a bather can dump a bucket of water over someone's head whilst still in the room or they can step inside the shower and relieve themselves with a blast of cold water.
On the opposite side of the room is the Russian bath in question and you can see for yourself how impressively large it is. The bath is so big and deep that a bather requires steps to assist getting in and out!
Bathers sit inside the bath on the internal benches, experiencing different temperatures depending on their desire. The benefits come from the dry steam and help one to relax and improve health.
Entering the main bathroom, we're shocked by the contrast in décor that becomes immediately apparent. The bathroom has a stunning black and white theme that is something to behold.
Black tiles are laid on both the floor and the wall behind the wash basin, creating a dynamic setting for those inside. Countering the black tiles are the sheer white cabinets, which lighten and brighten the room.
The experts designed this terrace as a casual space for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The set up is is multifunctional and versatile in the truest sense.
Laid out to facilitate this functional versatility, the other key virtue of the layout is to seamlessly connect the indoors and outdoors. During summer there is an open door policy, which keeps this space buzzing with energy.
The vibe established in this terrace is enhanced further by the installation of a wood fire oven. The lingering snow will quickly melt away when this oven is firing. We can imagine all sorts of meals being cooked up inside this impressive oven!
We move back outside to say our farewells to this surprising European bungalow. This space beside the front entrance has become a space tailored for relaxation with cool seating positioned for one to sit and enjoy the sun.
Overall, this is really a fantastic home that can be used to entertain family and friends or enjoyed in solitude.
