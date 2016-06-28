The Inspiring Modern Bungalow

Situated on the banks of the Tagus River, just south of Lisbon, Portugal, this new residence has been crafted as a superb addition to the picturesque landscape and stands proudly as a work of craftsmanship.

Built using cedar timber and transparent glass as the main materials, the house takes shape as two distinct volumes and is arranged around a focal garden. The carefully coordinated interiors, overseen by professionals from Matos Architects, are perfectly suited to the desired lifestyle of the retired owner.

The dynamic combination of natural materials and modern fittings are bound to inspire all comers so be sure to discover the project in full by scrolling through our collection of images!