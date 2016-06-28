The Inspiring Modern Bungalow

Situated on the banks of the Tagus River, just south of Lisbon, Portugal, this new residence has been crafted as a superb addition to the picturesque landscape and stands proudly as a work of craftsmanship.
Built using cedar timber and transparent glass as the main materials, the house takes shape as two distinct volumes and is arranged around a focal garden. The carefully coordinated interiors, overseen by professionals from Matos Architects, are perfectly suited to the desired lifestyle of the retired owner.
The dynamic combination of natural materials and modern fittings are bound to inspire all comers so be sure to discover the project in full by scrolling through our collection of images!
A flat-topped roof sits atop timber clad walls and sheets of glass, giving the house a crisp profile on approach.
It's not hard to imagine the house beginning its inception as an idea of a modernist simplicity. Out of respect for the topographic irregularities and natural environment, the building design has been arranged to be at ease within its surrounds.
Teaming minimalist architecture with an open scale floor plan that responds to the setting, this home is an instructive source of delight, especially from a distance.
The approach to planning the house was grounded in responsiveness to the site. The building finds itself amongst significant grass coverage, which descends into the river behind.
We gain access to the main living zone of the home, which offers the most dramatic spatial experience within the house. Notice how the entire space appears and functions as an uninterrupted setting.
The visual language of the interior illustrates the owner's preference for uniformity. Supporting this aesthetic are the stunning timber panels that surround dwellers from above and below.
Once we get to view the interiors from a new perspective, everything about the homes' design makes sense.
The outlook from sitting in the lounge highlights both the smart design of the home and the exclusive views that the lucky owner is able to embrace.
The sounds and smells of the outside world can always enter thanks to those sliding glass doors. Star gazing is also possible at night since this rural outpost is free from light pollution.
The architect’s spatial arrangement is facilitated by dividing the central dining space through subtle choice and placement. Diners unknowingly experience a close dining experience in this vast living space.
The collection of furniture matches the modern and flamboyant nature of the building itself. Contemporary pieces feature curvaceous forms of plastic and metal that are just as iconic as the next.
The master suite continues the open layout established in the living zone. A separation between sleeping and washing areas is done simply with glass. Nothing more is necessary in a house designed for one.
We are offered the opportunity to view the bathroom in all its glory. A half-moon shaped window beside the bathtub permits those soaking views over the river, which is a beautiful freedom afforded to those with no neighbours for miles.
We love how timber is featured in the washing area. The wood generates a feeling of warmth and reflects the home's sense of belonging within its setting.
All in all, this visually stunning and spiritually generous house is extraordinary and everything makes perfect sense.