Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Design for animal lovers

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
Loading admin actions …

Everyday, our designers at homify again prove their inventiveness, offering us new items with enchanting, innovative designs. Their imagination is limitless, and they seem to find inspiration everywhere, including in the animal world. And so, our topic today is none other than zoomorphic design for animal lovers! Our experts take great pleasure in reinventing and revisiting objects from everyday life, giving them a creative touch, or sometimes a canine touch! The designs balance aesthetics and functionality and remain full of great surprises. Here is a selection of original, animal-inspired pieces that is sure to awaken the beast in you!

Side table design
What do you think of these animal-inspired designs? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks