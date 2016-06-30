The best Space-saving design ideas for small homes

Living in a small house or flat is not the worst thing – it’s living in a state of clutter that makes the tiniest of movement seem impossible that can feel like torture.

So before you start blaming that architect or interior designer who is responsible for your living quarters, first determine whether the fault lies with you. Are you accumulating more and more useless stuff? Can something be done about it?

Since this is homify, there is always a stylish solution – and in this case, six!