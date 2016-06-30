The best Space-saving design ideas for small homes

Living in a small house or flat is not the worst thing – it’s living in a state of clutter that makes the tiniest of movement seem impossible that can feel like torture.
So before you start blaming that architect or interior designer who is responsible for your living quarters, first determine whether the fault lies with you. Are you accumulating more and more useless stuff? Can something be done about it?
Since this is homify, there is always a stylish solution – and in this case, six!
The heart of the home tends to draw friends and visitors like a magnet, which is one of the reasons why it should not be treated to clutter and mess. The other reason is because it is one of your work zones, and who can function properly if they can’t even move or find what they need?
First of all, know what you’re using and what not. Any utensils or accessories that don’t get used need to go, as they’re gobbling up valuable space – trust us, you do not need two coffee makers or three spatulas.
Is your storage system effective, or do you need to update it, such as including storage baskets underneath the sink, or adding in a shelf or two?
Too often that weird little space underneath the stairs goes unused, especially if it’s an open riser, as shown in our example above. Well, that area can make a world of difference if you’re in need of more storage.
Move in a bookcase; add a side table with some lighting; put a desk and chair there for a tiny little home office; or decorate it with a fancy cabinet where you can store some more of your clutter.
A solid riser staircase can even be transformed into an elegant closet, complete with drawers, for anything from clothing and holiday accessories to luggage and kids’ school projects.
How often do we just close the door on that garage and pretend not to notice that space of disorder?
No more. Additions like a cupboard or a few shelves can instantly take some of that mess off your hands (provided you first get rid of the things you no longer need, of course). And small yet ingenious creations like hooks can work for anything from tools to bicycles, neatly lifting them off the floor to save up a little legroom.
A little inventory of your possessions is critical when you need to free up more space. Are you really wearing all the clothes in your wardrobe? Are you making use of that table and chair in the hallway? How about those wineglasses or dishes that have been gathering dust in the kitchen cupboards?
Deciding which elements are important (and which can be donated) is one giant leap in terms of space saving.
So, don’t even think about keeping everything you currently have, and then adding some pretty floating shelves in order to accumulate more stuff – you’re only making it worse.
Think outside the box, especially if your current box is a bit crowded. The smallest corners or slimmest wall surface can also help with conjuring up a new storage area.
Whether it’s the bathroom or your child’s bedroom, ask yourself where an additional storage compartment can go without creating more clutter. Will a floating shelf do the trick? A tiny cabinet with a few drawers? How about making use of that niche in the bathroom to store a few of those shampoos and soaps?
Defy gravity by opting for that vertical space to squeeze out a little more room in your tiny home. It’s not being used anyway, right?
Clever and creative inventions such as bunk beds and loft rooms save up buckets of legroom where needed, provided you have the adequate ceiling height. This frees up valuable floor areas for other important functions, such as walking!
