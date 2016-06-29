British garden designs with inspired landscaping

We can't always expect great weather in the UK but that doesn't stop us from making the most of our gardens and we don't do anything by halves! Far from just popping down some turf and digging out the plastic patio furniture, we really go for it with inspired landscaping designs and fabulous foliage.
We've found three projects that perfectly demonstrate our desire to bring the outdoors to life, so take a look and see if you might be ready to call in the professional gardeners.
As inner city gardens go, this one has size going for it so it's not a totally hopeless case!
Long and generous, the proportions here give a lot of scope for a great redevelopment but we can't help wondering how it was left to get in such an unruly state to start with! Plus, wire fencing? What is this, prison?
Would you ever really want to go back in the house when you had this beautiful spot sat outside, waiting for you to enjoy it? Stained black fencing has added a really stylish gravitas while gorgeous stone paving slabs and warm wooden seating has lifted the theme from teetering on the edge of gothic to all out incredible.
This really is a space designed for socialising, as we can see a barbecue just peeking out at the back and begging to be fired up!
You'd never expect an old tennis court to look particularly upmarket or stylish but this really looks as though the apocalypse has happened.
Dry, mossy and totally abandoned, this is one of the saddest excuses for an outdoor space that we've ever seen. Daffodils or not, we can't even call it a garden.
Yes! We have nothing but love for this utterly astounding transformation that is inspiring us to give some more thought to our own gardens.
This new multi-level garden is everything a country home should have and thanks to perfectly planted borders and rustic stonework walls, it's summer all year round here. Even a thunderstorm couldn't make this space look dull!
Sometimes the only thing you can do is start afresh and, while this garden is a good size, there must have been something very uninspiring here to warrant such a ground up redesign.
When a mini digger is called in you know there was something not worth keeping but how was this mud patch transformed?
This should even be inspiring for those of you that don't really have the gardening bug as it looks great, requires minimal upkeep and offers a fantastic outdoor space for sunny days.
The lawn can be mowed in a matter of minutes and with only some neat paving and a few potted plants, the space has been improved immeasurably!
For more garden transformations, take a look at this Ideabook: Garden Design Ideas.