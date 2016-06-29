British garden designs with inspired landscaping

We can't always expect great weather in the UK but that doesn't stop us from making the most of our gardens and we don't do anything by halves! Far from just popping down some turf and digging out the plastic patio furniture, we really go for it with inspired landscaping designs and fabulous foliage.

We've found three projects that perfectly demonstrate our desire to bring the outdoors to life, so take a look and see if you might be ready to call in the professional gardeners.