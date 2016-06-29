Before and After: Cool Makeover for Grandad's Dusty Home

If you thought that old fashioned and retro styles go hand-in-hand, prepare to be shown the error of your ways. The retro revival that's in full swing in interior design circles is a far more considered scheme than simply letting your house look dated and tatty, as today's project will aptly demonstrate.

A formerly cluttered and overbearing home has been effortlessly transformed into a fabulous airy property that's accented with gorgeous retro touches at every turn. The result is an undeniably stylish and modern space that pays homage to style successes of the past. The interior design team really hit the nail on the head and we've rarely found a better excuse to start antiquing!