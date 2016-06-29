Before and After: Cool Makeover for Grandad's Dusty Home

If you thought that old fashioned and retro styles go hand-in-hand, prepare to be shown the error of your ways. The retro revival that's in full swing in interior design circles is a far more considered scheme than simply letting your house look dated and tatty, as today's project will aptly demonstrate.
A formerly cluttered and overbearing home has been effortlessly transformed into a fabulous airy property that's accented with gorgeous retro touches at every turn. The result is an undeniably stylish and modern space that pays homage to style successes of the past. The interior design team really hit the nail on the head and we've rarely found a better excuse to start antiquing!
Excuse us for being so British and standoffish about this room but where do you start? The patterned tiled floor is actually charming but has been totally overshadowed by all the awful old fashioned furniture. The fact it's all crafted from dark wood makes things even worse.
Apart from the floor and the fireplace, everything in this room is wrong, feels too cluttered and has us heading for the door!
Now this is a wonderful living room that's sought to make the most of retro touches in the best way possible and the new layout has simply blown the whole space wide open. Who knew this room could feel so big all of a sudden?
Simpler wall art, modern lighting and a far more pared back furniture scheme has done wonders to create a modern space with a decidedly 60s feel. We love how the original floor was kept and that new dining table is divine!
This bedroom is all sorts of wrong but the thing that really catches our eye is the fluffy wall tapestry that looks like someone has done awful things to a beloved Sesame Street character! It's so awful and really highlights how cramped the rest of the room feels.
The disasters don't stop with the walls as a red leather headboard is simply grotesque. And hanging clothes on the wall? They aren't cute enough to be art!
This room is as spicy and tasty as the condiment that looks to have inspired the accessories, as the yellow and white colour scheme really works. Feeling sunny, fresh and a little retro all at the same time, this is the perfect master bedroom.
With the wood exposed you can now appreciate how gorgeous the ceiling is and thank goodness that awful wall hanging has disappeared. The décor is super simple but, as ever, simplicity really can be the key to style!
We're honestly in love with these wall tiles that perfectly tread the line between funky, retro and too much.
Thanks to understated elements elsewhere, you can tell that these were an intentional choice and not an unfortunate throwback from the original design scheme. By coordinating with the bedroom colour scheme, we think this is a wonderfully fun and ravishingly retro look.
You'd certainly never feel down in the dumps in here!
Something of a studio apartment, this tiny but functional kitchen is a real treat and by keeping it simple and retro, it fits in with the wider decorating perfectly. It has a real old world charm to it, don't you think?
Anything too contemporary would not only have highlighted the petite dimensions but could also have have been too jarring with the rest of the living room. We can't help but tip our caps to the designers as this is the one time that small and a little old fashioned wins!
For more retro inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 6 Tips To Retro Style Your Home.