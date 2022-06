If cleaning your home is one of your least favourite chores, we understand where you're coming from. Therefore, we're always on the lookout for tips and tricks to make the task easier and quicker. If you feel the same then you're in luck as we've come up with some great ways to stay on top of your cleaning regime.

From moving your bedroom around regularly to encouraging everyone in the house to lend a hand, read on if you want to keep your home clean as a whistle with half the effort!