Before and After: Second Chance for a British Country Kitchen

Traditional British country cottages are charming at their very cores. However, while the kitchen is usually the hub of these wonderful homes, they can be a little overlooked when it comes to necessary modernisation. We're not saying that they should be totally changed to meet contemporary design aesthetics but some of them can stand to be a little more with the times.

Today's project is a wonderful compromise, which sees rural charm left untouched while extra valuable storage and beautiful clean lines were introduced. We think you'll love it! So much so, in fact, we're confident a few of you might even get your kitchen planner on the phone…