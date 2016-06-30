Before and After: Second Chance for a British Country Kitchen

Traditional British country cottages are charming at their very cores. However, while the kitchen is usually the hub of these wonderful homes, they can be a little overlooked when it comes to necessary modernisation. We're not saying that they should be totally changed to meet contemporary design aesthetics but some of them can stand to be a little more with the times.
Today's project is a wonderful compromise, which sees rural charm left untouched while extra valuable storage and beautiful clean lines were introduced. We think you'll love it! So much so, in fact, we're confident a few of you might even get your kitchen planner on the phone…
We don't for a second think that this kitchen is anything other than adorable but we do see potential for a freshen up. Just a few modern touches here and there would really see this space come into its own, becoming a more valuable and beautiful space.
The layout here is quaint but does waste a lot of space thanks to the dining table and certain areas are starting to look a little bit shabby. That all changed though!
You can see that not too much has changed but the impact is huge, regardless. Subtle but brighter lighting has worked wonders to make this a more vibrant room. A new island, complete with breakfast bar, also frees up exponential amounts of floor space.
The new stone floor looks amazing, lifting the space, whilst the absence of cluttered wall shelves now makes the kitchen feel a lot larger. It's great to see that heritage items, such as the Aga, were left in place.
Taking a closer look at what was here before, you can see that certain areas were starting to look their age and in need of repair. Damaged walls were the most obvious issue, having a dramatic effect on how fresh and clean the room felt.
The cluttered worktops leave little to be desired but we still do have an affection for the traditional and rustic charm that was present. It just needed a pick me up!
It's amazing what a fresh coat of paint and better organisation will do for a room and what we see here is a space transformed. It's great that heritage colours were kept as losing them would have been a monumental error.
Pale pistachio green and white are perfect partners, working wonderfully well with the cream Aga to brighten up the room and make it feel modern yet still appropriate.
Despite not being a small kitchen, this photo perfectly demonstrates how any space can quickly become overrun with clutter when there isn't enough clever storage. Literally every surface plays home to utensils, appliances and mess.
The worst effect of clutter is that it can leave a pretty space feeling less cohesive, drawing unwanted attention to any and all flaws in the finish. Fortunately, that was tackled in the best way possible!
On the face of it, this kitchen has maintained a certain rural and country charm. Hidden inside the new cabinets are a plethora of modern storage innovations that have sought to keep surfaces free and clear of clutter. These pull out larder baskets are a particularly great inclusion!
We think this project really shows just how much impact a few small changes can make and, even if those alterations are modern, they don't have to overshadow the natural charm of a room. This kitchen is country chic with modern convenience and it's a winning combination!
