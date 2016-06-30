Before and After: Empty Space Brought to Life

We've said it before and we'll say it again, size isn't everything, especially when it comes to creating an amazing flat that's ultra covetable. Today's project proves the point because, although not enormous, it is beautiful, finished wonderfully and radiates such a happy vibe we'd love to live there!
Interior architects had a field day here, removing walls and opening up vital spaces before instigating a staggeringly different aesthetic. The finished result looks so great that it was all worth it.
Take a look for yourself and see if you see any of the details could work well in your home.
On the face of it, this is not an offensive or particularly small space but there is just nothing that makes it stand apart from thousands of other boring rooms.
If nothing else, it offers great potential for being adapted and changed but what else can you really say? This is a bland room, painted in a boring colour and seems to have absolutely no standout features.
We can't yet see what this room is going to become but we do know it will be big, more open plan and certainly a lot more exciting than it was. That can't be a bad thing! If this is the main living space it will be a lovely size.
With some stylish lighting and comfortable seating, we can imagine this becoming a really stunning living room but is that what happened?
We couldn't have predicted this interior design scheme! If pushed, we might have assumed that a contemporary style would have been embraced but we are all about this amazingly classic and retro set up, which looks like a 70s Scandinavian style directory.
The parquet flooring, finished in a traditional herringbone style, looks utterly incredible and makes such easy work of transforming a formerly plain room into something that could have easily been here for years. The wooden wall with integral seating is inspired!
Possibly the smallest room in the home, this kitchen has been refreshed with easy functionality in mind and we like how the open plan space has almost permeated in here as well.
It really helps to detract from the small proportions, allowing for a simple cabinet style. We are constantly being surprised how great wood looks in this property and how much it transforms even a small space.
In a bid to keep the open plan area as large and free of clutter as possible, we love that storage has been added to a separate room. It's almost created a private belongings den! This room is a cacophony of different textures, materials and colours but they work so well together that the resulting cohesion is staggering.
Wherever you go in this charming flat you can get a view of the perfect parquet and, honestly, we can't stop staring and scrolling back through these pictures. What a transformation!
