​8 original ideas to make your kitchen sing with style

We all know the importance of the kitchen. Known as the
heart of the home, it is so much more than the space where we cook food – it is where we show off our style (design- and culinary wise), reconnect with friends, catch up with loved ones, greet the dawn of a new day over a cup of strong coffee… the list goes on.
So then, if the kitchen plays such a huge part in our lives, how do we make it ours? How do we input our own touches and styles to make them stand out from our friends’ and neighbours’?
Well, just see some of our stylish suggestions, below!
Whether you opt for inspirational quotes, your children’s birthdays, or just beautiful words to lift your spirit, wall decals are one of the hottest trends to incorporate into any room, including the kitchen.
Here, a backsplash adorned with some kitchen inspiration adds a touch of style, and also neatly fills up a space that so often goes empty.
Isn’t this space just to die for? Those majestic windows, that sky-high ceiling – not many kitchens flaunt this look, which makes this particular one most exceptional.
See the fabulousness that interior elements can add to the kitchen? They complement this modern kitchen exquisitely well, lighting up the background like a Broadway play.
The farm animals, although not recommended, are completely up to personal taste…
If you’re one of those people who associate wallpaper with coating an entire room’s vertical surfaces, then stop – less is more, right? So, take that striking piece of wallpaper that you so desperately want to bring into your kitchen, and just coat a select surface with it – such as the back of your shelves. Or the focal wall behind the stove. Or the backsplash…
These culinary inspirations, although they would have looked completely ridiculous covering up the entire kitchen, now serve as a stylish treat for these open shelves above.
It is impossible to dictate to somebody how to design something that shows off their unique personal taste. The best we can do is offer advice, and then show examples of others’ loves and likes.
Take this kitchen, for example: see the fabulous touch that the chequered floor adds to the space. Don’t you just love that dusty pink fridge flaunting a “look at me” vibe? Notice the white brick pattern of the backsplash behind the sink.
See what we mean?
Thinking of adding some pattern to your kitchen floor? Then check out: Patterned Kitchen Flooring.
Of course you don’t need to go completely exceptional to make your kitchen stand out. If you want to go with the flow and opt for a 100% modern / rustic / classic / whatever kitchen, that is fantastic too – but may we suggest adding in just one unique element to make that space more you?
What do you think of this glass-door cabinet above that plays the part of a peninsula? It looks like it was brought straight out of a Parisian bakery, immediately conjuring up images and scents of decadent cakes and mouth-watering snacks – perfect for the kitchen.
Need to draw up a shopping list? Want to keep the kids busy while you’re cooking? How about letting loose the closeted artist inside you?
You have to love chalkboard paint – it adds a stunning jet black surface to an area (which goes with everything, of course), yet gives you the option to chop and change its appearance as often as you please, which is a fantastic option for those of us who need a change of scenery ever so often.
Need to free up floor space? Opt for hanging your utensils and accessories from ceiling hooks and rods, leaving adequate legroom for your furniture and movement.
Oh, and did we mention that this can also free up enough room to add a swing for the little one? Just in case they get bored with that chalkboard paint you added to the one wall.
If you love a good dose of colour and pattern, you don’t need to suffocate your kitchen in an overload of brights. Simply opt for bringing in a small amount of cheer, such as adorning that backsplash with some jolly touches.
Or bringing in some colourful decorative pieces. You can also turn to patterned fabrics for your kitchen stools, chairs and curtains.
Easy does it!