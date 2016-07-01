Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​8 original ideas to make your kitchen sing with style

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

We all know the importance of the kitchen. Known as the heart of the home, it is so much more than the space where we cook food – it is where we show off our style (design- and culinary wise), reconnect with friends, catch up with loved ones, greet the dawn of a new day over a cup of strong coffee… the list goes on. 

So then, if the kitchen plays such a huge part in our lives, how do we make it ours? How do we input our own touches and styles to make them stand out from our friends’ and neighbours’?

Well, just see some of our stylish suggestions, below!

1. Wall decals

Departamento en Punta del Este - Torres Miami Br., Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Eclectic style kitchen
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Whether you opt for inspirational quotes, your children’s birthdays, or just beautiful words to lift your spirit, wall decals are one of the hottest trends to incorporate into any room, including the kitchen. 

Here, a backsplash adorned with some kitchen inspiration adds a touch of style, and also neatly fills up a space that so often goes empty.

2. A theatrical scene

Moderne strakke kookeilanden, Tinnemans Keukens Tinnemans Keukens Modern kitchen
Tinnemans Keukens

Tinnemans Keukens
Tinnemans Keukens
Tinnemans Keukens

Isn’t this space just to die for? Those majestic windows, that sky-high ceiling – not many kitchens flaunt this look, which makes this particular one most exceptional. 

See the fabulousness that interior elements can add to the kitchen? They complement this modern kitchen exquisitely well, lighting up the background like a Broadway play.

The farm animals, although not recommended, are completely up to personal taste…

3. The wonder of wallpaper

Departamento en Punta del Este , Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Modern kitchen Red
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

If you’re one of those people who associate wallpaper with coating an entire room’s vertical surfaces, then stop – less is more, right? So, take that striking piece of wallpaper that you so desperately want to bring into your kitchen, and just coat a select surface with it – such as the back of your shelves. Or the focal wall behind the stove. Or the backsplash…  

These culinary inspirations, although they would have looked completely ridiculous covering up the entire kitchen, now serve as a stylish treat for these open shelves above.

4. Striking touches

vintage te quiero vintage..., Disak Studio Disak Studio Eclectic style kitchen
Disak Studio

Disak Studio
Disak Studio
Disak Studio

It is impossible to dictate to somebody how to design something that shows off their unique personal taste. The best we can do is offer advice, and then show examples of others’ loves and likes.

Take this kitchen, for example: see the fabulous touch that the chequered floor adds to the space. Don’t you just love that dusty pink fridge flaunting a “look at me” vibe? Notice the white brick pattern of the backsplash behind the sink. 

See what we mean?  

Thinking of adding some pattern to your kitchen floor? Then check out: Patterned Kitchen Flooring.

5. Add a unique piece

Shoreditch EC1: Warehouse Living, Increation Increation Industrial style kitchen
Increation

Shoreditch EC1: Warehouse Living

Increation
Increation
Increation

Of course you don’t need to go completely exceptional to make your kitchen stand out. If you want to go with the flow and opt for a 100% modern / rustic / classic / whatever kitchen, that is fantastic too – but may we suggest adding in just one unique element to make that space more you

What do you think of this glass-door cabinet above that plays the part of a peninsula? It looks like it was brought straight out of a Parisian bakery, immediately conjuring up images and scents of decadent cakes and mouth-watering snacks – perfect for the kitchen.

6. The ever-changing wall

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Need to draw up a shopping list? Want to keep the kids busy while you’re cooking? How about letting loose the closeted artist inside you? 

You have to love chalkboard paint – it adds a stunning jet black surface to an area (which goes with everything, of course), yet gives you the option to chop and change its appearance as often as you please, which is a fantastic option for those of us who need a change of scenery ever so often.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. How’s it hanging?

.8 HOUSE, .8 / TENHACHI .8 / TENHACHI Industrial style kitchen
.8 / TENHACHI

.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI

Need to free up floor space? Opt for hanging your utensils and accessories from ceiling hooks and rods, leaving adequate legroom for your furniture and movement. 

Oh, and did we mention that this can also free up enough room to add a swing for the little one? Just in case they get bored with that chalkboard paint you added to the one wall. 

Make sure you scope out our wide range of professional kitchen planners here on homify.

8. Colours and patterns

homify Colonial style kitchen Tiles Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you love a good dose of colour and pattern, you don’t need to suffocate your kitchen in an overload of brights. Simply opt for bringing in a small amount of cheer, such as adorning that backsplash with some jolly touches. 

Or bringing in some colourful decorative pieces. You can also turn to patterned fabrics for your kitchen stools, chairs and curtains. 

Easy does it!

Before and After: A Drab Home Finally Sees the Light
Which idea seems most perfect for your kitchen?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks