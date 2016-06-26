Top 5 Projects of the Week: Brilliant Weekend Garden DIY Projects to Sizzling Summer Barbecues

If, like us, you'd be more than happy to never hear the phrases Brexit or Bremain ever again then you've come to the right place. All we'll focus on here is our most popular homify articles of the last week, which were chosen completely democratically by you. Our dear readers spoke (clicked) and we listened (checked the numbers) and here we are.
Sit back, relax and enjoy: some inventive and manageable garden DIY projects; awesome barbecues that cooked up a storm; a wonderfully converted Essex barn; a stylishly simple family home and tips to to help reignite love for your home.
Do you ever wander outside, take a look at your garden and think that it could do with something extra? Just a small, personal touch that would really elevate it to new levels of cool and gorgeousness? We do, so we thought it might be fun to look at some really easy to complete DIY garden projects.
Regardless of your budget or skill level, we think have a great little weekend project for you. Pop on some overalls and prepare to get hands on!
The heat is on so it's time to drag out the barbecue and get grilling! Breakfast, lunch and dinner can all be made on a super hot griddle so why not make the most of the summer months and really step up your al fresco cooking?
We found some amazing barbecues that we know will inspire you to get a little more creative with your garden but, if you don't believe us, feast your eyes on all eleven tasty examples!
Barn conversions never fail to impress but this one has something a little bit extra special that manages to set it apart from more standard projects. This building has been totally redesigned from the ground up, including a brand new entrance, usable annex and, the ultimate feature: a frameless glass corridor that connects the two halves of the building at the rear.
Natural oak, extensive glazing and a genuinely coherent design scheme have pulled together to create a home that feels welcoming whilst almost high end. One thing's for sure, the glass manufacturers called in to support this project must have had a lot of fun.
In this Ideabook we returned to Japan to explore a project that proves that size doesn't matter. Just as their name suggests, Space Architecture are well trained in the art of creating memorable spaces, even when there is little to work with.
The young firm have an extensive and diverse portfolio of houses, with the firm leading the way in what most would consider modern Japanese architecture. The home you can explore today appears modern on the surface but the ideas behind the design are rooted in tradition.
It's sad to say, but familiarity really can breed contempt. If you've recently found yourself falling a little out of love with your home perhaps you need to reignite the passion for interior design. It won't take much to get you excited for some DIY projects but, just in case you need a helping hand to get started, we thought of a few great tasks to tackle.
You don't need to be an interior designer to know that your home will respond well to small but impactful changes. Whether you add some colour or change up your kitchen, we know you're about to fall head over heels for your property again. Love is in the air!
