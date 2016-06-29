The Surprising Little White House

Few homes can cause as much intrigue and mystery as the one in this Ideabook. Clever minimalist architecture and interior design makes this house, from Japanese professionals Huukei Design, one of our most talked about in 2016.

Since the house was designed to look like a white box, which is completely blank and closed off to the world, those discovering it for the first time would not be able to predict how wonderfully open and liveable the interiors happen to be.

Intrigued? Scroll down to see this project in full…