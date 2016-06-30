Your browser is out-of-date.

The 116sqm Home with Secrets

Luke Riley Luke Riley
Livingtube, DANKE Architekten DANKE Architekten Modern windows & doors
Loading admin actions …

This stunning new build masters both the art of functionality and aesthetics. In a surprising twist, the home has a rather shy front exterior, providing no indication of the stunning interior design that is to be found within.  

The professionals behind the design and construction of this project were the ultra talented team at Danke Architecture. With a diverse portfolio of both residential and commercial projects, the firm are leaders in their field and have again proven their prowess with their newest creation. 

So, without any further introduction necessary, let's begin exploring the project!

What's inside?

Livingtube, DANKE Architekten DANKE Architekten Modern windows & doors
DANKE Architekten

DANKE Architekten
DANKE Architekten
DANKE Architekten

A unique combination of timber, stone and metal panels come together in a memorable fashion to form the shy front exterior. From our perspective, we are provided with little indication as to what is inside since there are no windows or openings to speak of. 

With very little to report, let's move around to the rear garden and see if things change at all…

A dramatic shift

Livingtube, DANKE Architekten DANKE Architekten Modern windows & doors
DANKE Architekten

DANKE Architekten
DANKE Architekten
DANKE Architekten

Through a dramatic shift in design, the house opens up and reveals itself as a bold piece of architecture. Cast in concrete, steel beams and a massive expansion of transparent glass, the building takes shape as a geometric wonder. 

As a part of a confident balancing act, the main building sits flat on the site while one part of the rear section overhangs across the landscape. This cantilever volume opens up the interiors to natural light and the lush garden. 

A beautiful collection

Livingtube, DANKE Architekten DANKE Architekten Modern living room
DANKE Architekten

DANKE Architekten
DANKE Architekten
DANKE Architekten

The interiors are as bright and light-filled as we had imagined. Natural light streams into the room from the giant picture window, illuminating every nook and cranny. 

Enhancing the impact of the natural light is the monochrome interior scheme, which consists of touches of silver, light greys and hints of egg shell white. These tones are expressed through both the room framing and the collection of furniture. 

Each of the items found in the collection are of modern or contemporary style. We also notice how the pieces are geometric in form, perhaps a subtle cue to the design of the build itself. Breaking up the monochrome and bringing a touch of nature to the space is the beautiful wood carved piece. 

Under cover

Livingtube, DANKE Architekten DANKE Architekten Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
DANKE Architekten

DANKE Architekten
DANKE Architekten
DANKE Architekten

Exiting the home once more, we gain further insight into the characteristics of the site and the exciting architecture on display. Notice how the story of the landscape is mirrored by the materials and dramatic shapes of the building.

A covered porch runs the distance of the internal living rooms, connecting the occupants with their garden.  

A family room

Livingtube, DANKE Architekten DANKE Architekten Modern dining room
DANKE Architekten

DANKE Architekten
DANKE Architekten
DANKE Architekten

Moving back inside, the inviting living zone is a place brimming with personality. This huge living zone is a reflection of the owner's desire for creating beautiful spaces and for settings where the whole family can gather to spend quality time together.

The experts have provided the owners with expansive views that are carefully orchestrated to provide a connection to nature, even while eating meals. 

Glowing design

Livingtube, DANKE Architekten DANKE Architekten Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
DANKE Architekten

DANKE Architekten
DANKE Architekten
DANKE Architekten

Integrated into the build was a provoking lighting arrangement, which highlights the architecture of the building and unique pockets within the garden. As the warm light shines from within, we can feel ourselves being lured back inside.

But we're sorry to say, it is time for us to leave this surprising home. However, if you appreciate this style of house and want to see another, don't miss: A Cool Nordic Inspired Home.

Did the contrast in the home's front/rear surprise you?

