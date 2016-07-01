A Family's Cosy Wooden Home

An architecture and interior design team from LK&Projekt were commissioned to craft a generous family home for a couple and their small children. With the idea of creating a modern cottage, you'll soon see how the traditional timber cottage has been reimagined to meet the needs of a 21st century family.

One thing you will notice about this home is how timber has been embraced as the lead material for the build. Wrapping both the exterior and interiors are local varieties of timber, which provides the domain with an appeal that only timber can.

