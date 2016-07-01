A Family's Cosy Wooden Home

An architecture and interior design team from LK&Projekt were commissioned to craft a generous family home for a couple and their small children. With the idea of creating a modern cottage, you'll soon see how the traditional timber cottage has been reimagined to meet the needs of a 21st century family.
One thing you will notice about this home is how timber has been embraced as the lead material for the build. Wrapping both the exterior and interiors are local varieties of timber, which provides the domain with an appeal that only timber can.
Discover the project in full by scrolling down…
In a clearance on the edges of a woodland stands the modern cottage in question. With clear blue skies above and sunshine beaming down, every aspect of this new residence and its garden looks at its very best.
The friendly façade has all the delightful characteristics that make this type of home so special. We particularly love the timber joinery that graces the front entrance.
A stone and brick pathway leads from the gate all the way to the front door. Newly planted trees form rows on either side of the path, adding to the formality of the occasion.
Leading off to the side of the main building is a covered seating area, which is used to host all sorts of occasions when they arise. With the sounds and smells of the woods in the air, the owners are often lured outside for their morning coffees.
Natural stone provides a solid base for the timber volume to rise skywards. Navy blue shaded roof tiles emphasise the home's pitched form, contrasting nicely against the timber cladding and framing.
With windows and skylights aplenty, the interiors will no doubt benefit from being well lit. Speaking of which, let's go check out the inside!
Homes like this may not be the most expensive or elaborate in the design, but they have the ability to make us fall instantly in love.
The dining room could be our favourite interior space. The big dining table dominants the space and is paired with an eclectic variety of seating options. Apart from the obvious ability to light the dining space, the hanging light brings a contemporary style into the mix.
By dimming the lights, a particular mood can be created underneath at dinnertime.
Never feeling overcrowded or cramped, the living room is the perfect spot for relaxing and unwinding after a long day. Comfy sofas and armchairs are placed to create a cosy and intimate setting for those wishing for a quiet and relaxed evening.
Even close to sundown, the space is awash with natural light thanks to that generous sized window that also reveals the beauty of the nature.
For those visiting for the first time, the interiors are quick to convince them to feel at home. There are particular pockets found within that have been crafted so that one wishes to linger and absorb the cosiness on offer. One standout feature is the cushioned bench built beside the window.
With the woodlands acting as a natural backdrop to the internal activities, it's easy to imagine the family and their guests spending plenty of time in this cosy space.
