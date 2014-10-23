homify 360°: A vintage oasis in Madrid

The decoration and furnishing of homes today seems to focus a lot on modernism, minimalism, designer furnishings and muted monochromatic tones of white, grey and black. Many of us would prefer our homes to feel brighter, warmer and cosier, resembling something more of a rustic, vintage look. Simetrika are a Spanish design firm who have creatively decorated this house in Madrid in perfect rustic theme, reminiscent more of a rural cottage than an inner city family home. Lots of subtle uses of colour, warm timber tones, exposed brick, cute decorations and lots of cushions and throw rugs make this home a homey vintage haven. Let us take you on a tour of this beautiful creation to show you how to execute perfectly styling a vintage themed home.
Stepping inside the home, the first room to discover is the living room. Here, there are lots of decorations and furnishings to keep our senses stimulated. Decorations ignite our visual sense, flowers and candles ignite our sense of smell, and there are even some apples to snack on. The presence of lots of trinkets and décor ensures personality and charisma shines through.
In many homes the kitchen is no more than a status symbol, which, although it looks impressive and fascinating with trendy high-tech equipment and a nifty design, somehow does not have its own personality. Here it is different. This kitchen most certainly has its own persona, contrary to some minimal kitchens.
Exposed beams, raw timber, plenty of shabby chic, an old chandelier and cabinet full of antique porcelain plates reminiscent of those we used to break running around grandma's house continue the playful rustic theme in the dining room.
This view of the kitchen shows us the homes playful and light-hearted use of colour to make it a warm and inviting space. Shades of pale blue and green feature in small, stained glass panels on the doors and glass cabinets. The soft tones work perfectly with the slightly off white colour and the subtle hint of frosted glass.
Wallpaper also features in some rooms, further enhancing the vintage motif. Wallpaper is great way to style a modern home as it is now much easier to apply and remove, unlike the wall paper of previous eras. If you are looking to instantly and dramatically change the air of a space, then wallpaper can do this to great effect.
Continuing the theme into the bathroom, here we see an added splash of colour, maybe to help entice the kids into the ever dreaded daily bath ritual. The lovely yellow of the wallpaper is accentuated by the aqua blue stool, and with a choice of bath oils and a good book, this freestanding bath is just enticing to children and adults alike.
Here, shabby chic reigns supreme with the feminine touch of soft linens, lots of pillows, and a pink throw rug, enticing us to curl up in the cosy bed. What better place to spend a chilly winter's night wrapped up snug in fresh linens with the soft crackle of the fireplace burning away slowly into the night?
This small lounge setting chooses to go without the colour that features in the kitchen and go for a much more stripped back look, with lots of exposed brick and timber. Intentionally looking almost unfinished, we think the exposed look works great for this room that is perfect for tea and scones.
Even in the nursery a rustic vintage look is called for. The homely charm that the brick wall and exposed ceiling beams exudes is underscored by loving decorations, colorful details and playful furniture.