homify 360°: A vintage oasis in Madrid

The decoration and furnishing of homes today seems to focus a lot on modernism, minimalism, designer furnishings and muted monochromatic tones of white, grey and black. Many of us would prefer our homes to feel brighter, warmer and cosier, resembling something more of a rustic, vintage look. Simetrika are a Spanish design firm who have creatively decorated this house in Madrid in perfect rustic theme, reminiscent more of a rural cottage than an inner city family home. Lots of subtle uses of colour, warm timber tones, exposed brick, cute decorations and lots of cushions and throw rugs make this home a homey vintage haven. Let us take you on a tour of this beautiful creation to show you how to execute perfectly styling a vintage themed home.