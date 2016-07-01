Before and After: Laughable Lofts Becoming Amazing Attics!

Not everybody has the right kind of roof space for a loft conversion, right? Well, we would have said the same thing before witnessing these incredible transformations. It seems that regardless of how run down, shabby or small your loft is, it can become a testament to style and a fabulously useful area that has the ability to surprise guests.
Take a look at the three most dramatic loft conversions we could find, then grab the ladder and take another look at all your wasted potential. This time next year you could have an extra room to play with!
If this was your loft space, we think you'd also be planning a conversion. Gorgeous roof beams, the potential to allow so much light to stream in and a great size, the hideously shabby and uncared for elements can be overlooked in favour of what is to come.
It would be hard to decide what to place up here though as bedrooms would definitely lead to arguments!
This is a truly exceptional transformation, which has taken a dirty, almost dilapidated space and turned it into one of the brightest and most lovely living rooms that we have seen.
The white plaster of the ceiling looks phenomenal with the exposed beams, while the large number of windows really help to dazzle any remaining darkness away.
We also love the simple and neutral décor and that fireplace? Gorgeous!
How many have fallen into this trap?
Instead of seeing your loft space as having potential to be something amazing, it's simply repurposed as a holding room for all your seasonal items or junk that you can't find the energy to throw out yet.
It's really sad and, in the case of this example, a real waste of good ceiling height. Although a good looking space, if you ask us, it's a tad depressing.
We can tell this is the same room thanks to the roof beams but that's the only clue. Would you ever have guessed that the former incarnation could have become so chic, luxurious and downright amazing? We wouldn't!
Now a home spa area, the bright white walls, sauna and incredible finishing touches, such as a fire, have made this room unrecognisable. We hope this is a kid-free zone for hardworking parents!
Not quite as clear cut in the sense of being full of potential for a conversion, this spot will have required extensive planning and a talented building team to turn it around.
The space seems to be a good size but it's hard to judge from this snapshot. All we know is that this won't have been a weekend project and that some walls will have been necessary!
We are honestly shocking ourselves with these transformations! So open, bright and beautiful, they are all a total turnaround from what was there before but this attic bathroom especially grabbed our attention.
The angled windows, spotlights and traditional glazing work perfectly together, whilst the white walls encapsulate Zen relaxation. The designer bath is exquisite and, with little else up here, we think this is the favourite place for someone in the home to get away from everyone else… Mum, we're looking at you!
