Before and After: Laughable Lofts Becoming Amazing Attics!

Not everybody has the right kind of roof space for a loft conversion, right? Well, we would have said the same thing before witnessing these incredible transformations. It seems that regardless of how run down, shabby or small your loft is, it can become a testament to style and a fabulously useful area that has the ability to surprise guests.

Take a look at the three most dramatic loft conversions we could find, then grab the ladder and take another look at all your wasted potential. This time next year you could have an extra room to play with!