26 gorgeous ways you could decorate your living room

press profile homify press profile homify
The Mews - Holland Park, IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern living room
We don't think there's any such thing as too much inspiration, especially when it comes to your most lived in rooms. That's why we've found some of the most fantastic living rooms to show you! If you're already thinking about having a revamp, don't call in the interior design team until you've seen these examples and if you think you're happy with your space, prepare to second guess that.

From simple and sweet through to all out luxury, we've found a living room for everyone, so get comfy on your (current) sofa and let's take a look!

1. A few pops of colour really lift a neutral sofa and make a rug easy to integrate

LIVING SPACE IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern living room
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

LIVING SPACE

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

2. Large statement items will help to break up an understated feel. We love these oversized table lamps!

Stylish Yet Comfortable Sitting Room Hen & Crask Edinburgh Eclectic style living room
Hen &amp; Crask Edinburgh

Stylish Yet Comfortable Sitting Room

Hen & Crask Edinburgh
Hen &amp; Crask Edinburgh
Hen & Crask Edinburgh

3. If you're going to try an open plan theme, let this perfectly coordinated colour scheme be your inspiration

Living room homify Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood Grey
homify

Living room

homify
homify
homify

4. Funky shapes and unusual materials have a huge impact on your cosiest space. All the metal in here is such a contrast with the soft sofa

Living room Interior Design Lena Lobiv Interior Design Eclectic style living room
Lena Lobiv Interior Design

Living room Interior Design

Lena Lobiv Interior Design
Lena Lobiv Interior Design
Lena Lobiv Interior Design

5. You don't have to go overboard with furniture to make a big impact, especially if you have a great view and a big window

homify Eclectic style living room White
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. A little bit of tradition never hurt anyone. These chintz patterns look wonderful with the period fireplace

homify Classic style living room Blue
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. If you don't want to embrace a full living room feel, think about something more minimalist, like a single armchair

JJ House , Space Group Architects Space Group Architects Modern living room
Space Group Architects

JJ House

Space Group Architects
Space Group Architects
Space Group Architects

8. A rich mix of retro and modern styling will always create an eye-catching juxtaposition. This Chesterfield sofa works so well with modern art

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Comfort doesn't always have to be king. If aesthetics are more important go all out, like this scheme has!

Living Room Casa Vary Househam Henderson Minimalist living room
Househam Henderson

Living Room Casa Vary

Househam Henderson
Househam Henderson
Househam Henderson

10. If you have super high ceilings, flaunt them! What a way to make an impression in your living room and you could afford to go really over the top with your furniture

Adorable Luxury Fireplace Lounge , IONS DESIGN IONS DESIGN Classic style living room Copper/Bronze/Brass White
IONS DESIGN

Adorable Luxury Fireplace Lounge

IONS DESIGN
IONS DESIGN
IONS DESIGN

11. A striking sofa makes the perfect centrepiece for an amazing living room. A splash of colour never hurts either!

Flat in the City 02 YAM Studios Modern living room White
YAM Studios

Flat in the City 02

YAM Studios
YAM Studios
YAM Studios

12. ​Don't just consider sofas and armchairs when it comes to living room seating. Window nooks are perfect for bookworms!

Drawing Room Studio Hooton Modern living room
Studio Hooton

Drawing Room

Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton

13. A television isn't a necessary focal point so if you have something better to look at, arrange your seating around it

Bay Window Extension with Stunning views to Garden ArchitectureLIVE Modern living room Grey
ArchitectureLIVE

Bay Window Extension with Stunning views to Garden

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

14. Don't feel like you have to embrace ultra modern styling. If you love super cosy living rooms, squidgy sofas, throw rugs and pretty lighting are perfect for you!

French Shabby Chic Living Room Katie Malik Interiors Modern living room
Katie Malik Interiors

French Shabby Chic Living Room

Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

15. Use colour in unexpected ways to set your living room apart. We love this wall art, which matches the rug and sofa cushions perfectly

Interior Design & Architecture by IONS DESIGN Dubai,UAE, IONS DESIGN IONS DESIGN Mediterranean style living room
IONS DESIGN

Interior Design & Architecture by IONS DESIGN Dubai,UAE

IONS DESIGN
IONS DESIGN
IONS DESIGN

16. Who doesn't love a room that won't be dictated to? Fairly neutral for the most part, we love the use of patterns and colours here, which really change the room's look and feel

Living Room Perfect Stays Modern living room
Perfect Stays

Living Room

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

17. Simpler can sometimes be better. This pared back set up looks great, welcoming and comfortable. What more could you want?

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. Don't forget to give your living room floor some consideration. If you can be swayed, parquet is the perfect choice. Elegant and stunning!

homify Classic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. This contemporary rustic living room feels calm, cool and has us seriously considering more pastels for our home

House No. 7, Denizen Works Denizen Works Rustic style living room
Denizen Works

House No. 7

Denizen Works
Denizen Works
Denizen Works

20. For a sociable home, we love layouts that seem to encourage conversation and interaction. This corner sofa hits the nail on the head!

Godden Cres, Dorrington Atcheson Architects Dorrington Atcheson Architects Modern living room
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Godden Cres

Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

21. When all around you is grey, choose a bright colour to make your most treasured items stand out. This bright red sofa is working wonders

House Lam , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern living room
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Lam

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

22. Traditional homes can make any colour work but old fashioned hues, like this bluebell blue, look incredible

Georgian Drawing Room Etons of Bath Classic style living room Blue
Etons of Bath

Georgian Drawing Room

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

23. Can you ever have too much of a good thing? Not when it's beautiful colours and patterns working together to create a homely vibe

The Pureycust, Townhouses, York city Peter Silk Classic style living room
Peter Silk

The Pureycust, Townhouses, York city

Peter Silk
Peter Silk
Peter Silk

24. Modern homes don't have to miss out on comfort as this delightful set up, complete with hide rug, proves

Gretel House, Simon Gill Architects Simon Gill Architects Rustic style living room
Simon Gill Architects

Gretel House

Simon Gill Architects
Simon Gill Architects
Simon Gill Architects

25. You wouldn't need to go overboard with the décor in this space as the glass walls give you all the colour and excitement you need!

Seaglass House, The Manser Practice Architects + Designers The Manser Practice Architects + Designers Modern living room
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

Seaglass House

The Manser Practice Architects + Designers
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers
The Manser Practice Architects + Designers

26. We love spaces that mix it up when it comes to furniture styles so this is a real favourite. Modern, antique and classic all together!

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects Specht Architects Eclectic style living room
Specht Architects

Cliff Dwelling

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

For some high end lounge inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Luxury Living Room Ideas.

Before and After: Laughable Lofts Becoming Amazing Attics!
Which of these living ideas did you love the most?

