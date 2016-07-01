Before and After: A Drab Home Finally Sees the Light

Starting with a relatively blank canvas is a great thing, essentially allowing you to put your own style stamp on a home from the very beginning. However, it can also be a bit daunting. As you stand inside an empty shell of a home and try to picture what you want to do with it, the potential can seem limitless and be hard to reign in.
Interior designers are worth their weight in gold as they make most of the hard decisions for you and, as you'll soon see, there was clearly an incredible team involved in today's project! Gone is the almost industrial vibe and in its place now stands a harmonious and calm home, punctuated with lots of green accents and natural materials.
Let's take a look and see if you are inspired…
There is literally nothing to see here as the main body of this flat is nothing more than an empty, undecorated and uninspiring space. You can see why we think there is an industrial feel to this room and you might be expecting it to be finished in a similar way, but you'd be wrong.
While the view is not too shabby and the windows are certainly sizeable, there is little we can say about this room. What it became, however, is a whole other story!
These days it seems to strange to come across a project that has added walls to a property, considering the enduring popularity of open plan living. Nevertheless, this home has had a number of partitions brought in to separate the functionality of different rooms and it's great.
Dark wooden blinds and a matching floor look exceptional, adding a real homely and stylish feel, while the pale walls keep everything wonderfully bright and chic. What a far cry from the old room!
It's refreshing to see a home that has deliberately given more space to relaxing rooms than functional rooms. It really make sense to us! With a modern kitchen in place, replete with fun mosaic wall tiles to aid easy cleaning, this is a usable and pretty spot, but not one that defines the entire flat.
The sociable areas are clearly deemed to be more important but, regardless, what we like about this kitchen is that it's been given a sensitive design touch and treated to some funky accents that set it apart. We particularly love the bold turquoise stripe!
Walk around to the front of the kitchen and you see that it opens out into a charming dining area. It's here that we think you really start to feel the overwhelming sense of calm and consideration. Everything feels at hand, practical and understated but not to the point of forced austerity.
Simplicity is key and we love how that permeates through each spot. Yes, there are luxury touches, such as built-in bookcases and art, but the overall feeling this home gives out is one of ultimate peace.
There's a school of thought that says mixing dramatically different shades of wood doesn't look good. However, we think we can cross that off the false assumptions list as these doors and glazing frames look perfect against the rich dark floor. In fact, with some green beanbags and a jolly plant, this space looks to be the most welcoming of all.
With no desire to be boastful or wasteful with the space, what's been created is the perfect balance of need and want. Well, we say that but we really need to live here!
