Before and After: A Drab Home Finally Sees the Light

Starting with a relatively blank canvas is a great thing, essentially allowing you to put your own style stamp on a home from the very beginning. However, it can also be a bit daunting. As you stand inside an empty shell of a home and try to picture what you want to do with it, the potential can seem limitless and be hard to reign in.

Interior designers are worth their weight in gold as they make most of the hard decisions for you and, as you'll soon see, there was clearly an incredible team involved in today's project! Gone is the almost industrial vibe and in its place now stands a harmonious and calm home, punctuated with lots of green accents and natural materials.

Let's take a look and see if you are inspired…