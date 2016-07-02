A Devon Home that Defied the Odds

When the location of a proposed house can entirely dictate the style, shape and proportions of what will be built, you either need to be understanding or have some of the most creative experts on your team. Luckily for the owners of today's project, the latter was the case.
The idea for this amazing and unique home grew from the relatively tight dimensions and steep topography of the site, thanks to the land being at such a premium. The design, ’Takes full advantage of a steep site with narrow depth and delivers modern spacious accommodation over three floors, with level outdoor amenity spaces incorporated at each level’. Furthermore, it looks incredible!
Ready to take a look?
This is the perfect angle to demonstrate just how unusual this home is, but we don't mean that in a bad way. Far from it, in fact. This multi-level stacked design is absolutely inspired, showing what can be done with an awkward site if you have the right team of designers and builders behind you.
Far from trying to make this seem like a seamless and gentle design, the use of a variety of materials for each separate floor makes the design come alive. And that angled-roof, wooden pod at the top? Amazing! We want to pop one on our home.
When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. When property and land prices give you an awkward site, you make your very own penthouse with spectacular views! At least we think that's the lesson that this house is teaching us.
An incredible open plan scheme, finished with natural wood flooring and more glazing than you can shake a stick at, this top floor is all the inspiration we need to know that an awkward site isn't a hopeless one. We don't know what we'd put up here though as it would be a tough call between master bedroom and living room.
We feel sure that less adventurous people will have viewed this site to assess the potential for a new home and decided the risk was too great. However, the team that created this property certainly weren't afraid of a challenge and knew what they were doing.
These windows, which follow the graceful slope of the roof, frame the beautiful view in a tryptic of stills that are forever changing and evolving. Just look at that sky!
We find this kitchen fascinating as it seems to give away the priorities of the owners. It would have been amazingly easy to install a top floor, enormous penthouse kitchen suite but no, a small and perfectly functional installation was chosen instead.
With simple white cabinets, perfectly varnished floors and a petite freestanding island, it seems as though enjoying the views are of paramount importance, as is the sociable vibe. We love that and think the design really encapsulates those priorities, whilst seeking to minimise unnecessary additions.
You might have thought that the terrific views from this top floor were the real highlight. However, step outside and you see the ultimate finishing touch in the form of a rooftop terrace. Perfect for parties and al fresco dining, this is more than just a vantage point, it's a selling point!
Finished beautifully at every turn and as unusual as the site needed it to be, we think this adaptive home is inspirational. Never again will we walk on by an awkward site and assume nothing can be done, will you?
