A Devon Home that Defied the Odds

When the location of a proposed house can entirely dictate the style, shape and proportions of what will be built, you either need to be understanding or have some of the most creative experts on your team. Luckily for the owners of today's project, the latter was the case.

The idea for this amazing and unique home grew from the relatively tight dimensions and steep topography of the site, thanks to the land being at such a premium. The design, ’Takes full advantage of a steep site with narrow depth and delivers modern spacious accommodation over three floors, with level outdoor amenity spaces incorporated at each level’. Furthermore, it looks incredible!

Ready to take a look?