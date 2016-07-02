Your browser is out-of-date.

15 perfect party gardens for summer socialising

Battersea Basement & Full Refurbishment, Gullaksen Architects Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
When the weather gets warmer we all start thinking about how we can spend more time in our gardens, enjoying the sunshine. So, we found some of the most incredible gardens out there to inspire you, with each boasting its own unique identity and style. The common theme is that they're all ideal for socialising.

Take a look and see if you need to speak to your landscaper about creating a party hub in your outdoor space but please don't forget to invite us to the first soirée!

1. The perfect party garden has plenty of seating with comfy cushions and even a rug for sunbathing. Love love love the pink!

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

2. Do something a little bit different. This Alice in Wonderland style would get your guests talking…

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping Modern garden
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden

Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

3. Amazing lighting means the party won't have to stop when the sun goes down

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

4. Nobody said you can't accessorise your outdoor area. These shelves look incredible and are so different!

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Make your outdoor space a multimedia haven and you can invite everyone over for sporting events

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia Modern garden Iron/Steel Grey roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture
Aralia

Chelsea Creek—copyright St George Plc

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

6. This lovely garden really brings the home outdoors, adding new levels of comfort to al fresco socialising

JSR WINTER GARDEN, Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Mediterranean style garden
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

JSR WINTER GARDEN

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

7. This statement lighting looks utterly amazing and with a firepit, you'd be able to enjoy year round fun

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping Modern garden
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden

Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

8. Simple can be beautiful as this perfectly lit patio demonstrates. What a location for an evening barbecue!

IJLA - Chic Garden, IJLA IJLA Modern garden
IJLA

IJLA—Chic Garden

IJLA
IJLA
IJLA

9. The minimalist styling of this garden not only looks great but screams out for sophisticated gatherings

Contemporary Split level terrace, Gardenplan Design Gardenplan Design Modern garden
Gardenplan Design

Contemporary Split level terrace

Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design

10. If you've tended your garden, you should show it off! A sizeable dining table offers plenty of dining and boasting opportunities

Contemporary Garden Design by London Based Garden Designer Josh Ward Josh Ward Garden Design Modern garden Wood
Josh Ward Garden Design

Contemporary Garden Design by London Based Garden Designer Josh Ward

Josh Ward Garden Design
Josh Ward Garden Design
Josh Ward Garden Design

11. On hot summer days a garden with a pool and a hot tub is ideal. Plus, you'll be at the top of everybody's party list!

A country garden in the Cotswolds, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Country style garden
Bowles &amp; Wyer

A country garden in the Cotswolds

Bowles & Wyer
Bowles &amp; Wyer
Bowles & Wyer

12. Simple, comfortable seating makes for wonderfully relaxed summer gatherings. Teens are certain to love this space

Bartholomew Landscaping design and installation of a London garden Bartholomew Landscaping Modern garden
Bartholomew Landscaping

Bartholomew Landscaping design and installation of a London garden

Bartholomew Landscaping
Bartholomew Landscaping
Bartholomew Landscaping

13. We always love beautifully lit gardens. This one is so pretty we know the party would never end!

CO-DE GREEN Model Garden, CO-DE GREEN～コードグリーン～ CO-DE GREEN～コードグリーン～
CO-DE GREEN～コードグリーン～

CO-DE GREEN～コードグリーン～
CO-DE GREEN～コードグリーン～
CO-DE GREEN～コードグリーン～

14. Expertly laid decking is the perfect way to set up a social area in your garden. A few lovely chairs and you're good to go. How nice is that low sofa for lazy summer naps?

NAHARRO SHOWROOM, Naharro Naharro Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
Naharro

Naharro
Naharro
Naharro

15. Even a balcony can be transformed into a party-ready garden with the right lighting, plants and furniture. The lanterns are a lovely touch

Trafalgar One, Canadian Pacific Building, London, Moreno Masey Moreno Masey Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Moreno Masey

Trafalgar One, Canadian Pacific Building, London

Moreno Masey
Moreno Masey
Moreno Masey

To get the party started, take a look at this Ideabook: 9 Step Guide To Planning A Memorable Summer Garden Party.

Which design would your friends and family love?

