Before and after story of a family home

When bad layouts happen to inherently good flats with a lot of potential, it makes us weep a little bit. Instead of making great use of every light-filled corner or fabulous feature, some homes are left to simply wither and disappoint. Fortunately, there are the lucky few that are bought and transformed by loving new owners, like today's project!

Employing the services of a talented interior architect, the owners saw a new vision for how the home could look brought to life and it is gorgeous. Simple, bright and modern, it's the ideal spot for easy relaxation and we know you'll love how the layout was adapted.