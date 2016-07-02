Before and after story of a family home

When bad layouts happen to inherently good flats with a lot of potential, it makes us weep a little bit. Instead of making great use of every light-filled corner or fabulous feature, some homes are left to simply wither and disappoint. Fortunately, there are the lucky few that are bought and transformed by loving new owners, like today's project!
Employing the services of a talented interior architect, the owners saw a new vision for how the home could look brought to life and it is gorgeous. Simple, bright and modern, it's the ideal spot for easy relaxation and we know you'll love how the layout was adapted.
When it comes to kitchen nightmares, this one is certainly up there with the best of them. It might not be as dark as some of the rooms we've seen before but it's horrific nonetheless
You can see that an old fashioned scheme was in place and never updated. The cool blue of the walls makes the room feel all sorts of creepy, like an abandoned hospital. Yuck!
Grey might be thought of as a depressing colour but that couldn't be further from the truth in this newly revamped kitchen area. In fact, it looks nothing other than chic and amazingly high end. We love it!
Gone is the small, enclosed and awkward room. In its place is an open plan design that gets much better value from the footprint of the property. The crisp white walls, brushed metal accessories and butcher's block worktop are all perfectly complementary, helping erase the memory of how this space used to look.
What is with all these cold, unfriendly wall colours? They make easy work of transforming an already hideous room into something almost sinister. Don't you agree?
We hate this bathroom. It's cold, stupidly laid out, tatty and has absolutely no idea what cohesive decorating or furnishing means. The result is this sad and spooky space that we'd rather not use, thank you very much!
This is a bathroom we'd be happy to use! You have to wonder how the former style was left in place for so long when this minimalist and simple incarnation looks so good.
We love the use of a warm tile colour, which offsets what was once in place. By keeping the lines and suite items classic and understated, a pleasant, attractive room is born.
We thought it might be fun to show you an extra picture of this lovely transformation so we chose this, which demonstrates how simple but effective a small dining room set up can be.
With perfect wooden flooring, funky bookshelves and a simple dining set, this is the epitome of modern, simple décor. When you think about how old fashioned and creepy this property used to look, it's the ideal choice!
