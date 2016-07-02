27 tricks to guarantee your white kitchen will dazzle

Are you teetering on the edge of installing an all white kitchen in your home? But are you worried it will look too stark or impersonal? Well, we've got some amazing ideas for you! It's often not a case of making your kitchen more interesting to compensate for the lack of colour, but rather how you accessorise and contrast it.

Take a look at our ideas for adding something extra to your new white kitchen and see if you could hold off calling in the kitchen planners.

We've got faith in your design skills, so give it a whirl!