Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

27 tricks to guarantee your white kitchen will dazzle

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Are you teetering on the edge of installing an all white kitchen in your home? But are you worried it will look too stark or impersonal? Well, we've got some amazing ideas for you! It's often not a case of making your kitchen more interesting to compensate for the lack of colour, but rather how you accessorise and contrast it.

Take a look at our ideas for adding something extra to your new white kitchen and see if you could hold off calling in the kitchen planners

We've got faith in your design skills, so give it a whirl!

1. Add as much light as you can

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

To keep it looking super bright and clean.

2. Contrast gloss white with natural wood

Apartamento Brooklin - São Paulo, Luni Arquitetura Luni Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Luni Arquitetura

Luni Arquitetura
Luni Arquitetura
Luni Arquitetura

This will add warmth.

3. Granite or marble countertops will add luxury

B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Modern kitchen
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

As well as a new feature colour.

4. Don't just stick to standard shapes

Retrofit Casa Swiss Park Campinas, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern kitchen
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Embrace some curves where you can!

5. Go for smooth-fronted cabinets without handles

Cocinas en blanco. Una decisión acertada, Cocinasconestilo.net Cocinasconestilo.net Minimalist kitchen
Cocinasconestilo.net

Cocinasconestilo.net
Cocinasconestilo.net
Cocinasconestilo.net

For a really modern feel.

6. Try to find futuristic appliances and accessories, such as extractors

Cascade House - Single Family House in Bürstadt, Germany, Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Modern kitchen
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

Cascade House—Single Family House in Bürstadt, Germany

Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

This will make the white seem even more modern.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Don't forget that small spaces can look much bigger when decorated with white

Cocina de diseño atemporal, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Eclectic style kitchen White
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

Just keep everything proportional.

8. White can be homely when you warm it up a little

Residência Jardim Pernambuco - Leblon, Adoro Arquitetura Adoro Arquitetura Modern kitchen Wood Beige
Adoro Arquitetura

Adoro Arquitetura
Adoro Arquitetura
Adoro Arquitetura

Try patterned wall tiles for a funky and fun twist.

9. If you don't want the kitchen to look too modern

Rear Extension, Oakman Oakman Modern dining room
Oakman

Rear Extension

Oakman
Oakman
Oakman

Install a family dining table instead of an island.

10. Don't forget to get your ceiling in on the white action

A cottage of two halves, Forest Eyes Photography Forest Eyes Photography Country style kitchen
Forest Eyes Photography

A cottage of two halves

Forest Eyes Photography
Forest Eyes Photography
Forest Eyes Photography

Even wooden beams look wonderful painted white!

11. Keep things cool and crisp

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Minimalist kitchen
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

By only selecting brushed metal appliances for a contemporary look.

12. You don't have to avoid all other colours

Cocina de diseño atemporal, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Eclectic style kitchen White
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

Consider adding a feature wall in a pastel colour to heighten the white.

13. Your floor can be amazing when your walls are plain white

Atico Lleida, adela cabré adela cabré Modern kitchen
adela cabré

adela cabré
adela cabré
adela cabré

Love the classic checkerboard design!

14. Offset dazzling white with some softer, neutral tones

Contemporary take on a French Country Kitchen At No 19 Eclectic style kitchen
At No 19

Contemporary take on a French Country Kitchen

At No 19
At No 19
At No 19

To create a soft but modern vibe. This is perfect for a country kitchen.

15. Why not go a little dramatic with your wall art?

İNDEKSA ÖRNEK DAİRE ÇALIŞMASI, İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti. İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti. Modern kitchen
İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti.

İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti.
İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti.
İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti.

It'll really contrast with the white kitchen and still look amazingly chic.

16. If you have space for a kitchen island

MR & MRS SHEPHERD'S KITCHEN Diane Berry Kitchens Modern kitchen
Diane Berry Kitchens

MR & MRS SHEPHERD'S KITCHEN

Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens

Make it more than just a surface you cook on. Extend it out into a dining table and add colourful chairs for extra pizzazz!

17. To add colour

BALDUINA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

Think about having open bookcases in your white kitchen, filled with books that have colourful spines.

18. If you have perfectly good cabinets

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Country style kitchen
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH

Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH

But want to go a little more minimal, simply paint them white with suitable paint. You can also add new handles.

19. For real impact

Riqualificazione e arredo casa privata, Studio HAUS Studio HAUS Modern kitchen
Studio HAUS

Studio HAUS
Studio HAUS
Studio HAUS

Contrast white cabinets and surfaces with a dark wall. Under cupboard lighting is a great addition.

20. Avoid your kitchen looking too cold

OLABELLA // RESIDENTIAL PROJECT, Escapefromsofa Escapefromsofa Modern kitchen
Escapefromsofa

Escapefromsofa
Escapefromsofa
Escapefromsofa

By throwing in some amazing retro furniture.

21. If you want to embrace pared back minimalism

Cocina en blanco, Trestrastos Trestrastos Modern kitchen
Trestrastos

Trestrastos
Trestrastos
Trestrastos

Don't feel pressured to include top cupboards. Simply have open white walls with shelves instead.

22. In an open-plan kitchen/dining room area

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Industrial style kitchen
LAVRADIO DESIGN

LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

You can mark out the different functions with a patterned floor. It'll add some fabulous style to an all-white area.

23. For small, punchy pops of colour

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living Dröm Living KitchenCabinets & shelves
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Contrasting your appliances with a white kitchen is a great idea. We think black is the perfect choice for a classic monochrome feel.

24. In a narrow kitchen

Apartamento São Caetano, VSS ARQ VSS ARQ Minimalist kitchen
VSS ARQ

VSS ARQ
VSS ARQ
VSS ARQ

White will work well to widen the space if you arrange your cabinets symmetrically.

25. Wall decals make ideal temporary design changes

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Minimalist kitchen
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Your options are limitless on a white wall, from a cool quote to an amazing pattern or picture!

26. If you want to go futuristic

Sunny Isles - Florida - US, Infinity Spaces Infinity Spaces Modern kitchen
Infinity Spaces

Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces

Make sure you include lots of reflective materials. We love these metal pebble-effect wall tiles.

27. Don't think white can't be rustic

Proyecto decoración de un txoko tradicional en Getxo., Urbana Interiorismo Urbana Interiorismo Rustic style kitchen
Urbana Interiorismo

Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo

Make sure to have lots of utensils, accessories and traditionally styled cabinets and you'll be set.

For even more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 22 kitchen tricks that will save you time (and patience).

Perk up patio with 9 cost friendly ways.
Are you a fan of white kitchens?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks