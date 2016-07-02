27 tricks to guarantee your white kitchen will dazzle

Are you teetering on the edge of installing an all white kitchen in your home? But are you worried it will look too stark or impersonal? Well, we've got some amazing ideas for you! It's often not a case of making your kitchen more interesting to compensate for the lack of colour, but rather how you accessorise and contrast it.
Take a look at our ideas for adding something extra to your new white kitchen and see if you could hold off calling in the kitchen planners.
We've got faith in your design skills, so give it a whirl!
This will add warmth.
As well as a new feature colour.
Embrace some curves where you can!
For a really modern feel.
This will make the white seem even more modern.
Just keep everything proportional.
Try patterned wall tiles for a funky and fun twist.
Install a family dining table instead of an island.
Even wooden beams look wonderful painted white!
By only selecting brushed metal appliances for a contemporary look.
Consider adding a feature wall in a pastel colour to heighten the white.
Love the classic checkerboard design!
To create a soft but modern vibe. This is perfect for a country kitchen.
It'll really contrast with the white kitchen and still look amazingly chic.
Make it more than just a surface you cook on. Extend it out into a dining table and add colourful chairs for extra pizzazz!
Think about having open bookcases in your white kitchen, filled with books that have colourful spines.
But want to go a little more minimal, simply paint them white with suitable paint. You can also add new handles.
Contrast white cabinets and surfaces with a dark wall. Under cupboard lighting is a great addition.
By throwing in some amazing retro furniture.
Don't feel pressured to include top cupboards. Simply have open white walls with shelves instead.
You can mark out the different functions with a patterned floor. It'll add some fabulous style to an all-white area.
Contrasting your appliances with a white kitchen is a great idea. We think black is the perfect choice for a classic monochrome feel.
White will work well to widen the space if you arrange your cabinets symmetrically.
Your options are limitless on a white wall, from a cool quote to an amazing pattern or picture!
Make sure you include lots of reflective materials. We love these metal pebble-effect wall tiles.
Make sure to have lots of utensils, accessories and traditionally styled cabinets and you'll be set.
