Functional and stylish curtains and blinds

Curtains and blinds provide so much more than just a hanging fabric or window cover. They are a key element in any design and play a very important part in how a room will look when it is finished. The wrong design choice could really change the way a room looks, clever and thoughtful consideration is always necessary. Take some time, make the right choice, and they can help blend in or make a statement in any room.

So, how do we select the right ones? Especially for dormer windows—which can be an awkward fit—it can feel like a daunting task if we don't quite know where to start. Take a look at the following curtains and blinds and see if we can inspire you.