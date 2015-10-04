Your browser is out-of-date.

Functional and stylish curtains and blinds

Loading admin actions …

Curtains and blinds provide so much more than just a hanging fabric or window cover. They are a key element in any design and play a very important part in how a room will look when it is finished. The wrong design choice could really change the way a room looks, clever and thoughtful consideration is always necessary. Take some time, make the right choice, and they can help blend in or make a statement in any room.

So, how do we select the right ones? Especially for dormer windows—which can be an awkward fit—it can feel like a daunting task if we don't quite know where to start. Take a look at the following curtains and blinds and see if we can inspire you.

The curtains above were very dark and heavy and suited the window and the room. Sometimes a dormer window can be smaller and need something a little lighter. This curtain is perfect for that setting. The light pink colour of the walls are complimented by the patterned curtain in white and grey. It gives a very sophsticated and contemporary look to the room.

Keep it simple

A dormer window is usually in an attic conversation or similar, making for a smaller room, sometimes used as an office or bedroom space. This bedroom is small and narrow, but the curtains make all the difference. The decor of the room is very light and understated. The addition of the dark grey curtains is striking and adds a sense of length to the room as they draw our eyes down. The dark of the curtains will also help keep the light out, so a good nights sleep is practically guaranteed.

Bright boudoir

Dark colours can really overwhelm a room, but this isn't the case here, as we can see. These curtains are made by International Soft Furnishers and the sheer boldness of them is beautiful. The whole boudoir look works very well and despite all the dark colours, the room appears bright and airy. The deep reds and bespoke wallpaper give a very romantic feel in this room. The curtains themselves look to be draped over the curtain pole and would look wonderful on a dormer window.

Monochrome

A dormer conversion can create really tricky shapes to work around in any room. The slanted roofs can make using the space difficult. There is a lot to be said with keeping the colours simple, or monochromatic, as in this image here. By keeping it so clean, it doesn't compromise on style at all. The roller blind offers privacy and it ties in with the bed and bedding perfectly. The room still feels light and spacious—despite being on the small side.

A lighter touch

By adding a dormer, this house was transformed and opened the space right up. It feels very spring like in this space, as light fills the room with ease from the two windows. The curtain here is very light and not made of a heavy material. It allows for a level of privacy whilst letting the light just come in. If you are a heavy sleeper and like to wake with the sun on your face, this is the perfect choice.

Country chic

Dormer windows and rooms can often be found in converted country cottages. In this room, we can see that they haven't opted for a washed out colour scheme at all. The burst of yellow on the wall adds a real sense of warmth. The subtle pattern on the blinds ties in perfectly with the bedding to achieve that country feel. They are the right choice for a small window like this one, where two curtains could be too much.

Go modern

We have chosen something completely different and modern here for this industrial space. This is really something we don't see too often and admire the boldness, not only of the design, but of the colour too. These curtains are elegant and hang with a real difference. The colour is bold, rich and helps make the room feel alive. They are a freestanding screen, which gives them the flexibility of movement.

Gentle colours

From the contemporary to the traditional. We can see here that this room is much more traditional than the one above. Any formal living room can benefit from a curtain that has a pattern. These curtains are lovely and tie in wonderfully with the cushions on the sofa and chair. The orange also works with the chair, which again shows how important curtain can be. They are tied back over the window, allowing ample light to flow in and make the room feel cosy.

A little different

If a dormer window has a more bay shape to it, then why not take some inspiration from this design? The curtain doesn't follow the shape of the window, but goes straight across. The velvet curtains are heavy and will act as a great insulator on cold nights. The dark colour will also help keep light out of the nursery for longer. They are a different and luscious choice of curtain.

For more inspiration, have a look at this Ideabook: The importance of curtains

Which design did you prefer? We'd love to hear your thoughts, below.

