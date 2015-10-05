Georgian style windows

Windows are such an important feature in our homes yet they're often neglected. We focus all our efforts on the inside, décor or furnishing of our homes and pay little attention to the details of our windows. Georgian windows hold a certain aesthetic appeal in period properties but can also fit well into modern homes.

To put the style in context, Georgian windows consist of 6 panes over the top of 6 panes with a narrow glazing bar. Of course, this style has changed over the years and you can still achieve the look in a modern and contemporary way or stick with tradition. To help with your decision making we have selected 10 different styles for you to look at.