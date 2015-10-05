Georgian style windows

Windows are such an important feature in our homes yet they're often neglected. We focus all our efforts on the inside, décor or furnishing of our homes and pay little attention to the details of our windows. Georgian windows hold a certain aesthetic appeal in period properties but can also fit well into modern homes.
To put the style in context, Georgian windows consist of 6 panes over the top of 6 panes with a narrow glazing bar. Of course, this style has changed over the years and you can still achieve the look in a modern and contemporary way or stick with tradition. To help with your decision making we have selected 10 different styles for you to look at.
When it comes to the Georgian style, there is no law on how we take and mould this style to our modern lives. This beautiful curved window allows light to flow onto the staircase and it looks almost regal. The height of the windows opens the wall right up and casts wonderful views right out onto the garden around the house. We love this modern look of the panes, and it still feels like it is of the period.
This photo is of a property in London that had been extended and redesigned. The windows are absolutely stunning and allow light to fill the room because of their floor to ceiling design. The thin glazing bars are typical of the Georgian look, as is the pattern, yet they look very modern. The dark frames compliment the light paint and table in the room and offer a real focal point. The real beauty of these windows, of course is the placement of them, as they offer stunning views to the garden.
This window is a very traditional Georgian look, with the small panes and thin bars between each. The white frame is delicate and makes the window look very quaint. The floral pattern on the curtains by Osborne Little help to frame the window beautifully. They have a splash of colour throughout the pattern that helps add personality and character to the window. Adding touches like this to any window, help make it part of the room and it can be as personal as you like.
Any living room needs an element of privacy. Here we can see that the windows are very much in keeping with the Georgian
6 over 6 pane ideal. Like above, curtains have been used that match the room and help make it feel warm. The addition of shutters to the lower part of the window helps add to the traditional look of the windows themselves. They also allow for some privacy, by only covering the bottom half of the window. This allows light to come in via the top and not impede on the effect of the windows.
A lot of people like the idea of Georgian style, but the traditional pattern doesn't always fit. Here we can see that it has worked at either side of the bay window, but the central panes have had to have additional panes added to make it fit. This is where a modern take on an older style works very well. This bay window is the perfect place to take up a book on the window seat, use the shutters for privacy and just relax in elegant style.
So far we have seen Georgian style windows in the living room. We can see here, that the style isn't limited to one room, it can fit in any room, including the kitchen and bathroom. The simplistic framework works well in this bathroom because the white helps the room feel much more open. The small panes give the window a unique and homely look and add character to the room.
A London town house from the outside showcases just how fabulous Georgian windows look. They cover the whole of the front of the house and are beautiful. The period style is very much in keeping with the house with it's exposed brick work and features. We imagine the inside to be very similar, but open and working to maximise the light that the windows can offer.
Windows aren't always rectangular, though that shape is the one that works best with traditional Georgian style. We can see here that this window has other ideas, with its curved arches. It is in many segments, and each on is full of small panes that give it the look we are talking about. It works and breaks up the window, whilst opening for ventilation and offering excellent views.
This window is a real piece of work. It is technically half a Georgian window, if we were to take the style literally. But we don't do that, what we do is look at how the style can be moulded to our needs. This window is clever, in the fact that it matches the kitchen cupboards. The whole kitchen is very traditional, from the light fitting to the tap, we get a real sense of elegance. The window finishes off the look.
Windows are everywhere. These doors lead to the garden, but have windows above them, which is better than just having a wall, as it allows much more light and sunshine warmth into the room. By making them Georgian in style, the small panes help distinguish it from the patio doors below.