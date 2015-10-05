Iridescent fluorescent

Fluorescent no longer means harsh, bright lighting. Following progress in design and an evolution in how we use light, there is now an endless array of possibilities for ways to light a kitchen. It is no longer about lighting the whole room with one single light source and we're able to illuminate a room in a way that suits our mood by highlighting specific areas with light.

We have selected some interesting fluorescent lighting options that could add a real touch of beauty and elegance to your kitchen. From the bespoke to the traditional , there is something for everyone and their lighting needs.