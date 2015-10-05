Iridescent fluorescent

Fluorescent no longer means harsh, bright lighting. Following progress in design and an evolution in how we use light, there is now an endless array of possibilities for ways to light a kitchen. It is no longer about lighting the whole room with one single light source and we're able to illuminate a room in a way that suits our mood by highlighting specific areas with light.
We have selected some interesting fluorescent lighting options that could add a real touch of beauty and elegance to your kitchen. From the bespoke to the traditional , there is something for everyone and their lighting needs.
Fluorescent lighting can be used anywhere in a kitchen can. We can see from this kitchen that it is quite a small room. The use of the classic combination of black and white makes it look larger than it is. The lights help make it feel spacious and airy. The spot lighting on the ceiling is multi directional meaning it can be pointed to where light is most needed. The under cupboard lights really help the black worktops become a useable space too.
A very bright kitchen may feel like it doesn't need too much in the way of fluorescent lighting. However, as we have established, it doesn't need to be bright and harsh. This kitchen is very contemporary and bright with a high gloss finish. This means light will reflect off of every surface and light can be used to maximise the space. The recessed ceiling lights are quite powerful, so not many are needed to illuminate the space at all. But they work very well at making the kitchen feel alive and vibrant.
Once more we can see that fluorescent lighting works well in high gloss kitchens. It is easy to achieve this look in a modern home and the lights are fitted easily enough. The lights are strategically distanced from each other and placed to offer maximum light into the kitchen. Considerations like this are important to ensure we don't do too much.
Here we have a kitchen that has very muted and natural tones throughout it. It has modern appliances and the overall look is very contemporary, if we look at the straight lines. There are lights placed around the room to give a sense of warmth to the kitchen. The lights under the cabinets allow the worktops to be a useable space. The lower hanging pendant lights shine onto the island, giving each important part it's own light source.
Fluorescent lighting does make us think of strip lights from a decade ago. Here we can see that with improvements in design, strip lighting can work incredibly well. It projects light up and down, depending on where you want it to face. It gives wonderful effects in this kitchen, lighting the island and the pantry easily. It suits long narrow rooms like this, but can be cut to any size, to fit any kitchen space.
Who says all lights need to be in the ceiling? These fluorescent lights are at the base of the cabinets and give a lovely warm glow to them. These clever lights would add a real ambience to the kitchen in the evening, and even during the day. A very appaealing effect that showcases just how flexible fluorescent lights can be. They are not limited to just the ceiling.
Fluorescence of the future is the impact this image gives. The purple lights just flow out from under the work tops and give it a real edge.The kitchen is monochrome and the addition of this touch of colour just gives it a unique feel. The light is also on the ceiling, reflecting the edge of the island below. The mix of straight edges, circular shapes and futuristic lighting is a real feast for the eyes and senses. We don't know quite where to look first, but we know it has the wow factor.
Why not use the minimalistic approach with design and light? This kitchen is clearly a minimalist room with it's high gloss units and no handles. The light has been installed to reflect this and it really works. The fluorescent lighting is not over-powering at all and just gives enough light to the room to add to the effect. It uses the cabinets and bounces light back out into the room. All of the white could look cold, if it wasn't for the warm glow of the light above the cabinets too.
This kitchen is a stunning image to finish on. Not many people will think to have their entire kitchen in high gloss black. Yet in a larger space, like this with light walls and the right lighting, it really works. There are recessed ceiling lights to give the main body of light into the room. The addition of over and under cabinet lighting helps create a real sense of mood lighting and ambience here. The finished look is almost magical.
