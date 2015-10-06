Your browser is out-of-date.

Kitchen corner sinks

Steph Mann Steph Mann
Potters Bank, Durham, MWE Architects MWE Architects Modern kitchen
Why would you want to put a sink in the corner? It is genuine question that has a couple of different answers. First, it may be the most practical place to put one due to plumbing. Second, it may just be because we don't want to be like everyone else and like our sink somewhere different!

As with most aspects of home design, it comes down to personal taste. A corner sink, whether that be on an island or worktop, looks different and attracts attention. People will notice the unique feature and it adds to the individual character of the room. Take a look below and get inspired!

Ahead of the curve

homify Country style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Dark wood and silver effect tiling, gives this kitchen a mix of contemporary and traditional. It would have been really simple to put straight edges in this kitchen and even have the sink centralised. However, this U shaped design gives it a very unique appeal. The sink sits to the side, adding even more to the overall look of it. The cooker is mirrored in the other corner, reflecting the sink. Everything about it makes us think outside of the box and try something a little different. Bespoke in Oak have done an excellent job with the design.

Contemporary

Potters Bank, Durham, MWE Architects MWE Architects Modern kitchen
MWE Architects

Potters Bank, Durham

MWE Architects
MWE Architects
MWE Architects

This kitchen is incredibly contemporary in design. The kitchen windows fit with the genre of design really well, as does the rest of the kitchen. The black and white is certainly a classic look, but this is no traditional kitchen. The sink sits in the corner, whilst the cooker is on the island. The units are well concealed, giving the room a very minimalist look to it, with clean and simple lines.

Edgy

Loft Conversion, Sheen SW14, TOTUS TOTUS Modern kitchen
TOTUS

Loft Conversion, Sheen SW14

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

Small spaces can mean everything is not where we assume it ill be. This kitchen is in a converted attic, meaning windows are not where we expect them to be. The sink does look out of the window—like many sinks do—but it does sit on the end corner of the worktop. It doesn't look out of place, even though it isn't where we would expect to find it. If it was to be centralised in the worktop, then there would only be wall to look at, and who wants to wash up without a view?

Island sink

Extension and renovation, Wimbledon SW19, TOTUS TOTUS Modern kitchen
TOTUS

Extension and renovation, Wimbledon SW19

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

We like white in kitchens. For one reason or another, white makes us think of cleanliness, and this kitchen really does look well kept The white is everywhere, but adding the pendant lights and colour through plants and books really works well. The island is clearly a much needed space, and is the perfect place for the sink because it is practical. Sometimes this is the only reason we need, and the fact that it looks amazing is a bonus.

Using space

Colchester Kitchen, Rousseau Rousseau Modern kitchen
Rousseau

Colchester Kitchen

Rousseau
Rousseau
Rousseau

Small spaces can dictate where we can put a sink and we can be limited. However, in this image the sink has been placed in a corner for design reasons, rather than practical. It would have been a bit of a dead space otherwise, so it makes perfect sense to use it for the sink, leaving the rest of the worktop for other items. The exposed brick work here looks amazing and the colour is echoed in the stools, which helps bring the whole room together.

Recessed kitchen

Trevanion, Bude, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership Modern kitchen
The Bazeley Partnership

Trevanion, Bude, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

This kitchen looks like an addition to the room, it sits in a recess and is an excellent use of the space. As the room is quite small and only usable on three sides, the sink sits in the corner, still with views out to the garden. All of the other worktops serve a purpose, so the design has take into account that there needs to be as much free space as possible. The placement of the sink is practical and clever.

Stunning

Modern Kitchen With Amazing Views homify Modern kitchen kitchen,kitchen island,worksurface,modern,contemporary,breakfast bar
homify

Modern Kitchen With Amazing Views

homify
homify
homify

With views like that out of the window, we don't think this sink could have gone anywhere else. The island here is an essential part of the design. As there are no cabinets on the wall, the island provides vital storage. It also houses the sink, which looks out to the three large windows and the amazing views! The light wood and lighting give a great sense of openness too.

Symmetry

Balham Maple Kitchen designed and made by Tim Wood Tim Wood Limited Modern kitchen Solid Wood
Tim Wood Limited

Balham Maple Kitchen designed and made by Tim Wood

Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited

Islands are a very popular place to put a corner sink in a kitchen. The sink on this island is in perfect symmetry to the cooker across from it. This mirrored effect is something that works well here. With a mix of traditional wood and design, the silver appliances all add a touch of class to the kitchen. The sink is in a very practical place too, as items can just go from the island right into it. The island offers the majority of the worktop in this room, meaning the sink couldn't go anywhere else.

Traditional meets modern

Hillside Farm Kitchen Two DUA Architecture LLP Modern kitchen
DUA Architecture LLP

Hillside Farm Kitchen Two

DUA Architecture LLP
DUA Architecture LLP
DUA Architecture LLP

We have seen ultra modern and now we have a genuine mix of old meets new. The exposed beams and wood in this kitchen add a real homely and warm feel to it. The oval island is something much more modern and it brings the room to a whole new level. The sink has been placed on the corner—if there is a corner on an oval! It certainly sits off to the side and the whole kitchen looks magnificent. The oval shape is echoed from above with the lights fixed to the shape on the beam. Every element here has been thought out.

Tight spaces

Kitchen In:Style Direct Modern kitchen
In:Style Direct

Kitchen

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

If space is tight in an apartment, then a kitchen designed like this, not only looks great, but is practical too. The sink is in the corner because it is the best place for it. Every element of this room has had to take design into consideration, not only for the final look, but for usability. Work space is limited, so every inch is needed. Whatever your kitchen is like, a corner sink can be designed into it.

