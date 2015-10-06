Kitchen corner sinks

Why would you want to put a sink in the corner? It is genuine question that has a couple of different answers. First, it may be the most practical place to put one due to plumbing. Second, it may just be because we don't want to be like everyone else and like our sink somewhere different!

As with most aspects of home design, it comes down to personal taste. A corner sink, whether that be on an island or worktop, looks different and attracts attention. People will notice the unique feature and it adds to the individual character of the room. Take a look below and get inspired!