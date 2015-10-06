Kitchen corner sinks

Why would you want to put a sink in the corner? It is genuine question that has a couple of different answers. First, it may be the most practical place to put one due to plumbing. Second, it may just be because we don't want to be like everyone else and like our sink somewhere different!
As with most aspects of home design, it comes down to personal taste. A corner sink, whether that be on an island or worktop, looks different and attracts attention. People will notice the unique feature and it adds to the individual character of the room. Take a look below and get inspired!
Dark wood and silver effect tiling, gives this kitchen a mix of contemporary and traditional. It would have been really simple to put straight edges in this kitchen and even have the sink centralised. However, this U shaped design gives it a very unique appeal. The sink sits to the side, adding even more to the overall look of it. The cooker is mirrored in the other corner, reflecting the sink. Everything about it makes us think outside of the box and try something a little different. Bespoke in Oak have done an excellent job with the design.
This kitchen is incredibly contemporary in design. The kitchen windows fit with the genre of design really well, as does the rest of the kitchen. The black and white is certainly a classic look, but this is no traditional kitchen. The sink sits in the corner, whilst the cooker is on the island. The units are well concealed, giving the room a very minimalist look to it, with clean and simple lines.
Small spaces can mean everything is not where we assume it ill be. This kitchen is in a converted attic, meaning windows are not where we expect them to be. The sink does look out of the window—like many sinks do—but it does sit on the end corner of the worktop. It doesn't look out of place, even though it isn't where we would expect to find it. If it was to be centralised in the worktop, then there would only be wall to look at, and who wants to wash up without a view?
We like white in kitchens. For one reason or another, white makes us think of cleanliness, and this kitchen really does look well kept The white is everywhere, but adding the pendant lights and colour through plants and books really works well. The island is clearly a much needed space, and is the perfect place for the sink because it is practical. Sometimes this is the only reason we need, and the fact that it looks amazing is a bonus.
Small spaces can dictate where we can put a sink and we can be limited. However, in this image the sink has been placed in a corner for design reasons, rather than practical. It would have been a bit of a dead space otherwise, so it makes perfect sense to use it for the sink, leaving the rest of the worktop for other items. The exposed brick work here looks amazing and the colour is echoed in the stools, which helps bring the whole room together.
This kitchen looks like an addition to the room, it sits in a recess and is an excellent use of the space. As the room is quite small and only usable on three sides, the sink sits in the corner, still with views out to the garden. All of the other worktops serve a purpose, so the design has take into account that there needs to be as much free space as possible. The placement of the sink is practical and clever.
With views like that out of the window, we don't think this sink could have gone anywhere else. The island here is an essential part of the design. As there are no cabinets on the wall, the island provides vital storage. It also houses the sink, which looks out to the three large windows and the amazing views! The light wood and lighting give a great sense of openness too.
Islands are a very popular place to put a corner sink in a kitchen. The sink on this island is in perfect symmetry to the cooker across from it. This mirrored effect is something that works well here. With a mix of traditional wood and design, the silver appliances all add a touch of class to the kitchen. The sink is in a very practical place too, as items can just go from the island right into it. The island offers the majority of the worktop in this room, meaning the sink couldn't go anywhere else.
We have seen ultra modern and now we have a genuine mix of old meets new. The exposed beams and wood in this kitchen add a real homely and warm feel to it. The oval island is something much more modern and it brings the room to a whole new level. The sink has been placed on the corner—if there is a corner on an oval! It certainly sits off to the side and the whole kitchen looks magnificent. The oval shape is echoed from above with the lights fixed to the shape on the beam. Every element here has been thought out.
If space is tight in an apartment, then a kitchen designed like this, not only looks great, but is practical too. The sink is in the corner because it is the best place for it. Every element of this room has had to take design into consideration, not only for the final look, but for usability. Work space is limited, so every inch is needed. Whatever your kitchen is like, a corner sink can be designed into it.