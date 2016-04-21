homify 360 : A Scottish Cottage

What would rural British landscapes be without the small romantic cottages that litter the countryside, with their stone façades, picket fences, friendly faces, lush gardens and quaint country charm? These idyllic homes and their subsequent lifestyles have been the subject of many TV programmes, films and novels, showing us how it might be to live in one of the hundreds of villages of rural Britain.
Take a second to consider how nice this lifestyle may be. Perhaps thoughts of hours spent in the garden first come to mind? Or time spent walking the dog in the surrounding fields? Maybe it's a vision of visiting farmers markets on a cold autumn day or curling up by the fire with a book and a glass of red? Whatever it may be, the romance of rural Britain remains strong.
Fife Architects were chosen to remodel and extend this Scottish cottage in St. Andrews, the town famous for being widely renowned as the home of golf. The modern extension was designed using materials such as wood and glass, contrasting to the existing home and adding a modern touch without losing its rural charm.
On this edition of homify 360° we invite you to take a tour of this Scottish beauty to get a taste of how living in the country can be!
As we walk along the drive up to the entrance of the cottage, towards the first of the two extensions, we instantly realise these additions to the home were not supposed to blend in with the existing building but rather complement it's use of contrasting materials.
A traditional cottage would not have an entryway of this nature but rather simply a front door. This space allows the occupants to shed themselves of wet or muddy shoes or clothes before entering the front door. A modern, practical solution that called for a modern extension.
Preserving the original, rustic charm of the small cottage while adding a modern touch was the real challenge behind this project.
As you can tell, this hurdle was clearly passed. Seen in this view of the second, rear extension of the home with the decking and new bi-fold doors and huge windows, perfectly framing the garden from inside.
The rear extension allows the inhabitants of the home to enjoy a whole new view of their flourishing garden, with the introduction of huge bi-fold glass doors that lead us from the dining room onto the deck and further into the garden.
The doors of glass allow light to enter the entire space, helped by the glass panels above. No cottage would be complete without a fireplace and this home is no exception. The small fireplace pictured is more than sufficient to heat this small home and keep it warm and snug during the cold Scottish winters.
In this image we also get a glimpse at the unique cable lighting; lights suspended from a cable running horizontally across the room, allowing lighting to be hung lower than the ceiling and creating an added visual effect to the space.
Here we get a real sense for what the designers were trying to achieve in the rear extension. Aiming to blur the line between the inside of the home and outdoor decking, the timber flooring of both surfaces has been finished in almost identical tone.
We also get a better view of just how much of an opening is created when the doors are pushed back to one side, taking advantage of the short and sweet summer months.
Dark and damp kitchens were part and parcel with cottages of bygone eras but this is most certainly not the case in this St. Andrews home.
Adequate lighting, both natural and from fixtures, bright and clean whites and the fresh timber tones of the floor and benchtop are reminiscent of a modern, luxurious home. A touch of rustic country charm has been added through the soft tones of the small, checkered window curtains, fresh flowers and pale blue spice rack.
