homify 360 : A Scottish Cottage

What would rural British landscapes be without the small romantic cottages that litter the countryside, with their stone façades, picket fences, friendly faces, lush gardens and quaint country charm? These idyllic homes and their subsequent lifestyles have been the subject of many TV programmes, films and novels, showing us how it might be to live in one of the hundreds of villages of rural Britain.

Take a second to consider how nice this lifestyle may be. Perhaps thoughts of hours spent in the garden first come to mind? Or time spent walking the dog in the surrounding fields? Maybe it's a vision of visiting farmers markets on a cold autumn day or curling up by the fire with a book and a glass of red? Whatever it may be, the romance of rural Britain remains strong.

Fife Architects were chosen to remodel and extend this Scottish cottage in St. Andrews, the town famous for being widely renowned as the home of golf. The modern extension was designed using materials such as wood and glass, contrasting to the existing home and adding a modern touch without losing its rural charm.

On this edition of homify 360° we invite you to take a tour of this Scottish beauty to get a taste of how living in the country can be!