10 fifties interior decorating ideas

James Dean was the on the silver screen, Marilyn Monroe caused men’s hearts to melt and the newest song by Elvis Presley was in the Jukebox: these were the 1950s! Of course, over half a century has passed, and things have changed since those days, but if you are nostalgic for the fifties, you can recreate the aesthetics of that time in your own home.

In the fashion and interior design of that decade, pastel colours dominated, mixed sometimes with shades like a vibrant red, as we know from picturing the typical American diners in Hollywood films. Using these colours, and the designs and products of our experts, you can bring the charm of the 50s into your own four walls.