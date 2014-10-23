homify 360°: Ski chalet in ​Austria

Kitzbühel is not only considered as one of the most important winter resorts in Austria, but also as a Mecca for the rich and famous. Alongside the likes of the French alpine town of Chamonix, the legendary ski resort popular with wealthy winter fanatics seeking fun on and off the mountain is known for its variety of great on and off piste skiing, its range of accommodation and apres ski delights. This dream chalet, designed by Bavarian interior design firm Raumkonzepte Peter Buchberger features luxurious furnishings and panoramic views all adding to its modern elegance, all the while in keeping with its alpine tradition, even down the smallest details. The luxurious alpine retreat has an amazing log cabin feel, fitted out with modern appliances and and fittings, creating the perfect example of an opulent winter holiday home.
Starting our tour in the lounge room, the grandeur of this chalet is immediately evident. Lots of timber decorates all parts of the upstairs space, with some white thrown in to break up the colour scheme. Neutral timber tones are also present for the couch and throw rugs, keeping the cosy vibe high. Although instantly visible due to its colour, the large moose horns jut out proudly from the wall, hanging as a feature above the mantle piece. Hunting is a favourite pastime in alpine areas during the summer months, and hunters love to keep the horns of their game as trophies of the sport. The timber chandelier hangs gracefully from the roof of exposed beams, delighting us in its unique design of tree branches, reminiscent of firewood. No log cabin would be complete without a fireplace, and this Austrian delight is no exception. The perfect space to wind down in after an exhausting day on the mountain. Don't get too comfortable though, as the famous European ski town night life awaits.
Stepping through the large opening from the lounge room, we reach the dining setting fit for a skiing royalty. Here we notice a second, smaller chandelier of similar design to that of the lounge. More horns hang boldly from the walls, this time in the form of deer game. The large solid timber tabletop exudes style, and the warm animal skin dining chairs make sure that many wine-fuelled dinners will be shared here. Subtle lighting in the beams of the roof compliments the natural light that floods in from the large glazed windows, allowing guests to enjoy the view without letting the cold in.
Adjacent to the dining table we see the kitchen, complete with timber cupboards and modern stainless steel appliances. Sometimes it is nicer to stay in and cook a hearty meal and stay away from the notoriously smoky bars of European ski towns. This kitchen is more than capable of preparing winter meals, full of roast meats, vegetables and other delights, and the open plan allows a relaxed social atmosphere for entertaining guests seated at the dining table.
Looking back into the lounge from the dining area, we can see the true grandeur of the moose horns, and the colossal couch, big enough for the whole family. More subtle timber themes are evident upon closer inspection, with the deep orange footrest almost reminding us of a pile of firewood and the designer armchair to the left also made of small pieces of timber collected from the surrounding forest.
The woodwork in the bathroom supports the cosy charm of the chalet while the square washbasins reflect the modern design elements, a sharp contrast between our immediate thoughts of a log cabin, and a contemporary luxury property. The elongated mirror with cork like frame leads our eyes up to the fox print hanging about the bathtub, the perfect place for an apres ski soak.
The second bathroom of the chalet is very similar to the first, minus the cork mirror frame. The addition of a ladder to decorate the space adds a touch of country charm, while the large windows remind us of the stunning natural scenery that surrounds the chalet, allowing guests to gauge the overnight snowfall and assess the day's skiing options while washing before breakfast.
No detail has been left out in this sumptuous chalet, right down to the finer decorative fittings. Bold antlers and horns hang as decorative features in the lounge and dining rooms, but here we see a tiny set of horns on an exposed beam, maybe to be used as coat hangers or to serve a solely visual purpose.
Lastly, we are given a sneak peek at the main bedroom of the house, embracing the timber theme even more so than the rest of the log cabin. A four poster bed is made from what looks like driftwood collected in one of the many streams that feed the rivers fuelled by snow run off in the spring. Alongside fur carpets to keep the room cosy and warm, we're certain this bed will rest your aching body and get it prepared for the next day's fun.