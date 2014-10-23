homify 360°: Ski chalet in ​Austria

Starting our tour in the lounge room, the grandeur of this chalet is immediately evident. Lots of timber decorates all parts of the upstairs space, with some white thrown in to break up the colour scheme. Neutral timber tones are also present for the couch and throw rugs, keeping the cosy vibe high. Although instantly visible due to its colour, the large moose horns jut out proudly from the wall, hanging as a feature above the mantle piece. Hunting is a favourite pastime in alpine areas during the summer months, and hunters love to keep the horns of their game as trophies of the sport. The timber chandelier hangs gracefully from the roof of exposed beams, delighting us in its unique design of tree branches, reminiscent of firewood. No log cabin would be complete without a fireplace, and this Austrian delight is no exception. The perfect space to wind down in after an exhausting day on the mountain. Don't get too comfortable though, as the famous European ski town night life awaits.