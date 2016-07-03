​10 spine-tingling British country kitchens

The smell of warm and fresh bread; the sound of a big pot of sauce boiling; a glass of red wine next to a wooden chopping board stacked with veggies. The kitchen conjures up an array of images, and those visions differ from person to person.
Whether you associate the kitchen with Mum’s cooking or an assortment of friends chattering, there is no denying the special appeal that the heart of the home has for all of us.
Today we want to devote our article to the kitchen – the British, country style kitchen, to be more precise.
So, we suggest you pour a hot cup of tea, get comfortable, and envision yourself and your family living a homely and fabulous life in these culinary beauties…
Doesn’t this kitchen make you want to pull up a chair and greet the morning sun with a fresh cup of coffee? Light and peaceful neutrals make the perfect canvas for the incoming dishes of colours and scents.
And how wonderful is that butler sink that helps us rinse off our fruits and veggies to ensure only the cleanest greens for our family?
Your interior space can definitely be the canvas where you show off your love for vibrant tones – yes, even the kitchen, albeit in small doses. Red is known to stimulate appetite, and earthy red tones create warmth and comfort.
This kitchen does it right by bringing in only a dash of red for a cheerful vibe, but not enough to smother the kitchen.
If you are serious about your cooking and baking, your kitchen is going to need sufficient space for a multitude of functions. From slicing to stirring to whisking, countertops are required to help us out with space to ensure sufficiently prepared dishes, as well as enough legroom for that hard working cook.
Don’t you just love this fabulous timber table that doubles as an island?
We understand if you can’t commit to one colour for the rest of your life. That is the beauty of neutrals – they form the ideal backdrop canvas which allows you to chop and change your additional décor and accessories’ tones as you deem fit.
This kitchen above, although dominated by neutrals and a dash of warm brick, gets a spicy flavour thanks to hot-red add-ons. And once it’s time for a change, those reds can be easily replaced by cooler alternatives. No mess, no fuss!
Whether it’s furniture or floors, you can’t deny the fantastic beauty that is wood. Just scope out these beautiful timber counters and cabinets in a dusty tone, contrasting cleverly with the darker tones of that island’s top.
homify hint: Treat your feet to a comfy rug, placed at the spots where you tend to do most of your standing in the kitchen, such as in front of the stove, the sink, cutting board, etc.
Don’t get us wrong; artificial light is fantastic, but nothing beats a good dose of fresh natural lighting. This glass ceiling ensures that nobody is left in the dark in this stylish kitchen, with the incoming sunshine delightfully bouncing off those white surfaces.
Since it’s the heart of the home, the kitchen needs to be shared by everyone – and we think this culinary beauty above is just ideal. It offers up ample space for the little ones to do homework / draw at the table, while Mum and Dad are hard at work dishing up dinner. Family bonding done right.
We know that the kitchen is, first and foremost, a work space – and yet it is of utmost importance to keep it neat and clean in-between cooking and baking.
If life was perfect and fair, then all kitchens would look as clean as this milk-white and cocoa-brown beauty: not a drop spilled, and not a smudge to be seen anywhere.
Of course it’s vital to have decent lighting in a place where you’ll be working with sharp objects and hot elements. And this kitchen provides us with more than adequate lighting in a stylish format.
A wide range of glows and hot spots radiate from every corner, making this country kitchen not only user-friendly, but also quite homely and charming.
Breakfast is done, and coffee is poured. Now, imagine having a comfy sit down at that timber table, and enjoying your most important meal of the day while the beauty of that kitchen stretches out before you.
Light olive green walls, white counters with curvy corners, lighting illuminating the entire room from above, and the perfect amount of appliances and décor to keep that cluttered look at bay.
Now that is culinary cleverness!