​10 spine-tingling British country kitchens

The smell of warm and fresh bread; the sound of a big pot of sauce boiling; a glass of red wine next to a wooden chopping board stacked with veggies. The kitchen conjures up an array of images, and those visions differ from person to person.

Whether you associate the kitchen with Mum’s cooking or an assortment of friends chattering, there is no denying the special appeal that the heart of the home has for all of us.

Today we want to devote our article to the kitchen – the British, country style kitchen, to be more precise.

So, we suggest you pour a hot cup of tea, get comfortable, and envision yourself and your family living a homely and fabulous life in these culinary beauties…