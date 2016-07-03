British summer garden ideas with extended appearance

We know what you're thinking: that British summer is an oxymoron, but we have faith that the sunshine will eventually make an extended appearance. And when it does, we want to have our gardens ready for it. Why toil in the sun when you can be relaxing in it?

Take a look at what we think makes the perfect summer garden and see how many of these you already have. You obviously don't need them all but the more the better, we say. Plus, you shouldn't even need to call in a gardener or landscape architect, which is is a bonus!