British summer garden ideas with extended appearance

homify GardenFurniture
We know what you're thinking: that British summer is an oxymoron, but we have faith that the sunshine will eventually make an extended appearance. And when it does, we want to have our gardens ready for it. Why toil in the sun when you can be relaxing in it?

Take a look at what we think makes the perfect summer garden and see how many of these you already have. You obviously don't need them all but the more the better, we say. Plus, you shouldn't even need to call in a gardener or landscape architect, which is is a bonus!

1. Make sure you have plenty of shade just in case summer really does hit

homify GardenFurniture
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Add a firepit so you can party long into the cooler evening hours

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

3. Have a food preparation and cooking area set up. Wood-fired pizza ovens are always a hit!

patio with raised sitting area and suspended brick barbecue Progressive Design London Modern garden
Progressive Design London

patio with raised sitting area and suspended brick barbecue

Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

4. Add a cute little bistro dining set for sunny breakfasts out on the patio

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern garden
Cue &amp; Co of London

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London

Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

5. Get your plants sorted so you're surrounded by gorgeous blooms

Small back garden design homify Modern garden
homify

Small back garden design

homify
homify
homify

6. Think about starting a small veggie patch so you can reach over and grab fresh salad ingredients

Featherbrook House, PKA Architects Ltd PKA Architects Ltd Modern garden
PKA Architects Ltd

Featherbrook House

PKA Architects Ltd
PKA Architects Ltd
PKA Architects Ltd

7. Protect your privacy whilst sunbathing on the lawn with some stylish fencing

Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern garden
Tyler Mandic Ltd

Reflected Glory—Holland Park Renovation

Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd

8. Decking makes for an easy and quick to install terrace and looks great!

Atmospheric Garden, nestled in the Sussex Downs, Borrowed Space Borrowed Space Country style garden
Borrowed Space

Atmospheric Garden, nestled in the Sussex Downs

Borrowed Space
Borrowed Space
Borrowed Space

9. A bubbling water feature will offer wonderful calming vibes while you enjoy the great outdoors

Contemporary Modern Family Garden Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Modern garden
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited

Contemporary Modern Family Garden

Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited

10. Make sure you've planted some beautiful smelling plants, such as lavender and fresh herbs

Romantic rose garden Roger Webster Garden Design Classic style garden
Roger Webster Garden Design

Romantic rose garden

Roger Webster Garden Design
Roger Webster Garden Design
Roger Webster Garden Design

11. Add a little (or huge!) something for the kids to keep them occupied and away from the television

Tree house, TreeSaurus TreeSaurus Modern garden
TreeSaurus

Tree house

TreeSaurus
TreeSaurus
TreeSaurus

12. Consider a special bicycle store so you actually remember to cycle to work in the sunshine

Bike and log store with green roof Organic Roofs Modern garden
Organic Roofs

Bike and log store with green roof

Organic Roofs
Organic Roofs
Organic Roofs

13. A tub might be an indulgent addition but it's the perfect way to end a long hot summer's day. Especially when you have a glass of something cold and fizzy to enjoy in it!

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. Make your furniture extra comfortable with plenty of rain-proof cushions

Small courtyard garden, Paul Newman Landscapes Paul Newman Landscapes Modern garden
Paul Newman Landscapes

Small courtyard garden

Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes

15. A gorgeous gazebo will not only add style points to your garden but ensure you have somewhere to hide if the odd shower happens

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Asian style garden
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke

Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design

To get in the summer mood, take a look at this Ideabook: How To Prepare Your Home For Summer.

How have you prepared your garden for summer?

