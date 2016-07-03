Before and After: Jaw-Dropping British Façade Facelifts

First impressions last forever, which means your home's façade needs to be an accurate representation of what you've got going on in the inside. We know it can be a long-winded and expensive process to tidy up the front of your house but, when you see what's possible, we're not sure you'll be willing to wait any longer to get started with your own project.
We found three dramatic façade makeovers from right here in the UK, so take a look and see if you might be ready to indulge in some large scale home renovation sooner than you thought!
Clearly, this is part way through the renovation process, but still! What a god awful mess this house is. What we do like, however, is that this ultra contemporary, formerly flat-fronted home is getting a serious injection of style and cool. Just wait until you see what the architects dreamt up…
How much do you love this house now? We'll wager not as much as us, given that our longstanding favourite combination of white render and natural wood has been used to perfection.
The boxed-out window is a great feature, which adds more dimension to this contemporary boxy build. Plus, with a glass balcony in place and an open plan layout inside, this is the kind of home we dream about. It's wonderfully inspiring to see such style ideas in a smaller property!
Argh… our eyes! What a travesty this house is. It might be a decent size and be able to boast a generous garden, but it'll take more than that to overshadow the downright horrific sight that is this façade.
Messy, dirty, old fashioned and totally devoid of style, this really is a relic from the time that style forgot.
This house is totally unrecognisable from what it once was. Thank goodness for that! Now a sleek and modern large property, with an angular extension that we love, this is a house completely reborn.
Perfectly proportional and simple windows now look great, while the clean and smooth render tidies everything up wonderfully well. However, it's that bizarre extension that really catches our eye! Obviously designed to extend the inner open plan kitchen/dining/living room area, it's so stylish that you'd be forgiven for wondering what inspired it.
It's hard to get a real handle on what is happening here but, essentially, an outdated bungalow is being given a significant extension to the rear that will almost double the amount of internal living space. Never mind increasing the living room, if nothing else, this project is great as it will provide an opportunity to beautify the exterior as well.
Looking at some of these before shots, you have to wonder if aesthetic value is a new invention as houses don't seem to have been built with it in mind.
Modern yet traditional. Natural but perfectly finished. This is now a great façade, which opens up the world of home redesign, don't you think?
Far from being a boring rear extension, this one has been seamlessly integrated, with exciting windows and smooth features. We know that all the extra interior space must be great but what a treat to have your home looking so stunning from the outside!
