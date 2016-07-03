Before and After: Jaw-Dropping British Façade Facelifts

First impressions last forever, which means your home's façade needs to be an accurate representation of what you've got going on in the inside. We know it can be a long-winded and expensive process to tidy up the front of your house but, when you see what's possible, we're not sure you'll be willing to wait any longer to get started with your own project.

We found three dramatic façade makeovers from right here in the UK, so take a look and see if you might be ready to indulge in some large scale home renovation sooner than you thought!