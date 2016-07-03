A Small British Bungalow Reincarnated

The UK has a wealth of outdated bungalows that are just crying out for some modernisation and we think we've found a completed one that will be inspiration for countless more. Despite having kept the low eaves height, in order to comply with building regulations, the space has been totally transformed to offer a bright, modern and homely property that is suitable for any growing family.
Take a look at the sleek exterior and open, wonderful interior and prepare to be amazed at what your bungalow could become with a little vision!
We don't think this is what you automatically picture when you hear the word 'bungalow', is it? Yet this is still a bungalow at heart, with some fabulous additions that have made it far bigger and more contemporary. Thank goodness for amazing construction teams, eh?
The red brick base and complementary roof tiles perfectly sandwich the bright white render that has made a modern look really come to life. And with a super front door, this is a façade that makes a fantastic first impression. Just look at how large it appears!
Even at the rear, this house looks fantastic. With a lovely garden adding to the aesthetic, this really is the perfect starter or even next level home for anyone. We love how the themes of red and white have been carried throughout,making for a really cohesive build.
The lovely size of this home is again undeniable and makes us want to get inside for a closer look, which is exactly what we're going to do!
Well, you can see why a sizeable extension was added here, can't you? Opening up the ground floor exponentially to create this fantastic open plan kitchen and dining area, complete with an amazing view out to the garden, we think this will quickly become the hub of the home for the lucky new owners.
The modern touches look great, with spotlights, white walls and natural wood flooring combining to create a classic yet fresh feel that will never go out of style. That kitchen also looks amazing…
The combination of grey and white cabinets looks spectacular and though a little unusual, in this home, they have been easily and willingly accepted. The colour scheme keeps everything fresh, yet assertive at the same time, which is perfect for a kitchen.
With a few personal touches and some home comforts added, we can see this automatically becoming a favourite room.
What a wonderful scene to walk into. As light, welcoming and warm as can be, the simple and elegant finishes are something to be applauded.
It would have been easy to plump for a traditional opaque stair casing but the glass helps to keep light flowing, making the whole area feel far larger. A mix of wooden flooring and carpeted stairs also denotes the more private areas of the house with ease. Lovely!
We always love it when bathrooms are added to loft conversions and this example is no exception. Finished in simple grey tiles and with a white suite, the skylight has become not only the main event, but also the most practical addition, letting lots of lovely sunlight pour in.
This whole house has been given a fresh feel and a modern vibe,without ever feeling feel cold or sterile. The welcoming, cosy nature of this property is tangible throughout and, with such a stunning façade, it's the perfect realisation of what bungalows can be!
