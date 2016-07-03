A Small British Bungalow Reincarnated

The UK has a wealth of outdated bungalows that are just crying out for some modernisation and we think we've found a completed one that will be inspiration for countless more. Despite having kept the low eaves height, in order to comply with building regulations, the space has been totally transformed to offer a bright, modern and homely property that is suitable for any growing family.

Take a look at the sleek exterior and open, wonderful interior and prepare to be amazed at what your bungalow could become with a little vision!