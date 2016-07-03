Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 life-improving ideas for small homes!

press profile homify press profile homify
Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

Small houses don't have to be lacking in style. In fact, we think it's smaller homes that often get more creative and imaginative and should be looked to more often for interior inspiration. That's what we're doing today, in a bid to give you some handy hints as to how you can get the most out of your petite property.

We've found some great examples of small rooms, from kitchens through to home offices, and are confident that by the end of this article you'll be motivated enough to grab some paintbrushes and make like a professional decorator.

Are you ready to open up your small home? Then let's get started!

1. Keep the exterior pretty, tidy and in great condition

House conversion from flats, Corebuild Corebuild Classic style houses
Corebuild

House conversion from flats

Corebuild
Corebuild
Corebuild

To give a great first impression!

2. Open up dead space to create storage potential

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Under the stairs is a prime spot.

3. Keep your furniture small but your patterns big and bold

Putmans Barn, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Country style living room Green
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

Putmans Barn

Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

You don't have to be minimalist just because you have small dimensions.

4. Try to install your kitchen with symmetry in mind

Loft Conversion, Sheen SW14, TOTUS TOTUS Modern kitchen
TOTUS

Loft Conversion, Sheen SW14

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

This tricks the eye into thinking your space is bigger and less cramped than it is. White is a good way to keep it feeling large!

5. Add a small dining table to your kitchen

homify Eclectic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

This will help prevent taking up an entire room just for eating. Don't forget to add fun colour accents!

6. Choose a theme for your small bedroom

Huts, Plankbridge Plankbridge Country style bedroom
Plankbridge

Huts

Plankbridge
Plankbridge
Plankbridge

Small bedrooms can be great if you think of a theme you like and really go for it. This rustic style looks amazing and perfectly hides the proportions of the room.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Turn a box room into a walk-in wardrobe

Aberdeen Park, ReDesign London Ltd ReDesign London Ltd Modern dressing room
ReDesign London Ltd

Aberdeen Park

ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd

If you have a terrace house that has a box room, use it as a walk-in wardrobe to save taking up valuable bedroom space. You only need some built-in shelves and a rail and you're done!

8. Use bunk beds

Children's Bedroom homify Modern nursery/kids room
homify

Children's Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

For shared kids' rooms, bunk beds are a great alternative to singles and take up way less space. Your children will think they're super cool!

9. Bold wallpaper loves a tiny bathroom

The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Classic style bathroom
Grand Design London Ltd

The Broadway, SW19—Extension & Bathroom Renovation

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

Tiny bathrooms make great recipients for bold wallpaper designs. Just look at how amazing this space is and what a shock it must be to open the door and find it.

10. Make every inch work for you

Study homify Modern study/office
homify

Study

homify
homify
homify

Any unused corner or awkward wall space can be turned into a home office with a bespoke desk and a comfortable chair.

11. Use it, don't lose it

An Extraordinary Garage Makever with wall cabinets and bike storage Garageflex Classic style garage/shed White garage storage,wall storage,bike storage,golf,bikes,cycling,workbench,resin floor,garage floor,flooring,garage,garageflex
Garageflex

An Extraordinary Garage Makever with wall cabinets and bike storage

Garageflex
Garageflex
Garageflex

If you have a garage, take the time to add some clever storage or it will quickly get overrun with rubbish and become unusable. You could even have a utility corner to free up some kitchen space.

12. The great outdoors

Roof terrace 2, Paul Newman Landscapes Paul Newman Landscapes Balcony, veranda & terrace
Paul Newman Landscapes

Roof terrace 2

Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes

The tiniest of patios or balconies can become valuable outdoor space with a little bistro table set and some lights.

For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 25 Small Home Decorating Disasters You MUST Avoid!

A Small British Bungalow Reincarnated
Is your small home crying out for an injection of style?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks