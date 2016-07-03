12 life-improving ideas for small homes!

Small houses don't have to be lacking in style. In fact, we think it's smaller homes that often get more creative and imaginative and should be looked to more often for interior inspiration. That's what we're doing today, in a bid to give you some handy hints as to how you can get the most out of your petite property.

We've found some great examples of small rooms, from kitchens through to home offices, and are confident that by the end of this article you'll be motivated enough to grab some paintbrushes and make like a professional decorator.

Are you ready to open up your small home? Then let's get started!