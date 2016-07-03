12 life-improving ideas for small homes!

Small houses don't have to be lacking in style. In fact, we think it's smaller homes that often get more creative and imaginative and should be looked to more often for interior inspiration. That's what we're doing today, in a bid to give you some handy hints as to how you can get the most out of your petite property.
We've found some great examples of small rooms, from kitchens through to home offices, and are confident that by the end of this article you'll be motivated enough to grab some paintbrushes and make like a professional decorator.
Are you ready to open up your small home? Then let's get started!
To give a great first impression!
Under the stairs is a prime spot.
You don't have to be minimalist just because you have small dimensions.
This tricks the eye into thinking your space is bigger and less cramped than it is. White is a good way to keep it feeling large!
This will help prevent taking up an entire room just for eating. Don't forget to add fun colour accents!
Small bedrooms can be great if you think of a theme you like and really go for it. This rustic style looks amazing and perfectly hides the proportions of the room.
If you have a terrace house that has a box room, use it as a walk-in wardrobe to save taking up valuable bedroom space. You only need some built-in shelves and a rail and you're done!
For shared kids' rooms, bunk beds are a great alternative to singles and take up way less space. Your children will think they're super cool!
Tiny bathrooms make great recipients for bold wallpaper designs. Just look at how amazing this space is and what a shock it must be to open the door and find it.
Any unused corner or awkward wall space can be turned into a home office with a bespoke desk and a comfortable chair.
If you have a garage, take the time to add some clever storage or it will quickly get overrun with rubbish and become unusable. You could even have a utility corner to free up some kitchen space.
The tiniest of patios or balconies can become valuable outdoor space with a little bistro table set and some lights.
