The Heart-Melting Kitchen Extension

Adding rear extensions to Victorian terrace houses is becoming a hugely popular way to garner much needed extra space and when they look as great as today's project, it's not hard to see why. Families are enjoying wonderful open plan areas, while remaining respectful of the age and heritage of their homes, making the blend of modernity and traditionalism seamless and stunning.
You can tell that this project was a labour of love for both owners and architects. The original house still stands strong and is identifiable around the new addition—a rarity these days—but what's been gained inside is utterly amazing.
If we've intrigued you to see more, let's take a look together now!
If you only took a quick glance at this rear façade, you might not automatically realise what has happened within, which is what we really like about this project. The subtlety is phenomenal, showing genuine respect and love for the house that was already here.
Painting the new section white, to blend in with other detailing, has worked wonders for camouflaging the exterior addition and we can't wait to show you how it looks inside…
You can't deny that this kitchen is something special. And we don't just mean in terms of fit and finish. The sheer expanse of this newly created room is staggering and, having been finished in white, it's the perfect blend of minimalist and classic.
The amount of cupboard space is mind-blowing. And with that ash floor and traditional coving coming into view, there's no doubt that this wonderfully bright and modern room has blended with the rest of the original interior.
Spinning around, you get to see the scale of this project and begin wondering how it looked so streamlined and subtle from the outside. This house must be something of a TARDIS! With more than enough room for a cosy sofa, this must be a great gathering spot for all the residents.
Keeping everything white has kept the room feeling large and calm, allowing for a seamless transition from modern to traditional. It's bizarre but wonderful to see that a chandelier and modern spotlights can work so well together!
We love how this new extension and open plan space grasped the concept of looking great from every angle. However, it then took things a step further by offering super views from every vantage point too! Anyone using the kitchen can gaze out to the garden or chat with people relaxing on the sofa.
By not having a single bad angle, this room has totally triumphed over any naysayers that might take umbrage with modernising a traditional terrace.
It's always fun to take a look at how a new space has been incorporated into a traditional home and we can see that there is no jarring connection or awkward transition here. In fact, it's amazing that the left-hand side of the new space has been kept totally in-keeping with this hallway, before opening up into a more modern feel. Now that really is clever design!
A beautiful home, with gargantuan amounts of extra space, we think this is all the convincing you'll need to start planning an extension of your own.
For more extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Light-Drenched Essex Extension.