The Heart-Melting Kitchen Extension

Adding rear extensions to Victorian terrace houses is becoming a hugely popular way to garner much needed extra space and when they look as great as today's project, it's not hard to see why. Families are enjoying wonderful open plan areas, while remaining respectful of the age and heritage of their homes, making the blend of modernity and traditionalism seamless and stunning.

You can tell that this project was a labour of love for both owners and architects. The original house still stands strong and is identifiable around the new addition—a rarity these days—but what's been gained inside is utterly amazing.

If we've intrigued you to see more, let's take a look together now!