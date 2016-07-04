7 simple ways to keep your home fresh this summer

With summer finally here in the UK, you might be starting to wonder how you can keep your home feeling fresh and breezy. We thought we'd make things easy for you by sharing some of our favourite methods. The best part is that none of these ideas will break the bank but will add immeasurable style and finesse to your home.
From creating shady spots in your garden to getting your interior summer ready, we've covered all the bases so all that's left to do is grab your sunbathing gear and get out there to enjoy the sun!
Chic blinds are one of the best ways to make sure that you still get all the benefits of a sunny day, with none of the downsides, such as glaring heat or dazzling light.
Perfect for transforming your living room into a sun trap that's still fresh and relaxing, we think traditional Venetian blinds are a great investment.
A living wall installation, either inside or outside your home, will automatically bring a new level of chic and freshness. Plus, you'll have the added benefit of purified air!
Soaking up all the sun that they encounter, you'll notice a refreshing change in the atmosphere of your home and you can't deny that they look incredible.
When you want to welcome summer into your home but not all the pests and bugs that naturally go along with it, thin drapes are a great way to kill two birds with one stone.
These gauzy curtains look beautiful, summery, chic and let fresh air circulate, while ensuring no winged beasties can take up residence in your living room.
Awnings are really coming back into style thanks to stunning designs that focus more on clean and modern aesthetics than striped shopfront styling.
The ideal way to create a shady spot that you can retreat to in the midday heat, they simply unfold and offer protection when you need it, and sleek, hidden potential when you don't. What a great way to make the most of your patio.
A pergola will always be one of our favourite ways to feel fresh in the summer heat, as you get all the benefit of the warmth but none of the uncomfortable glare that makes you squint.
Slatted wooden roofs allow you to position yourself where you are most comfortable and just look how stunning they look. It's a great way to finish your garden off to perfection, so perhaps consider giving your landscaper a quick call to talk about erecting one?
Parasols are worth their weight in gold during the hot and humid summer months, as you can simply pop them up, get underneath and enjoy some refreshing shade.
Ideal for when you fancy a little al fresco dining, or to prevent getting caught out in a summer shower, parasols are a classic garden investment for a reason and can be a great way to add some lovely colour to your space.
Warm weather attracts a myriad of flying nasties and the last thing you want is to find yourself battling with them at night when you're in bed.
A hanging mosquito net will not only ensure you a bite-free sleep, they also look amazing and will help you to wake up refreshed and rested. No need to shut the windows as you can now enjoy a welcome breeze without the risk!
For more summer tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 11 Sizzling Barbecues That Are Perfect For Summer.