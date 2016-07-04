7 simple ways to keep your home fresh this summer

With summer finally here in the UK, you might be starting to wonder how you can keep your home feeling fresh and breezy. We thought we'd make things easy for you by sharing some of our favourite methods. The best part is that none of these ideas will break the bank but will add immeasurable style and finesse to your home.

From creating shady spots in your garden to getting your interior summer ready, we've covered all the bases so all that's left to do is grab your sunbathing gear and get out there to enjoy the sun!