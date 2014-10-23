Garden design with one or two colours

Autumn is the season when we begin to allow the garden to die off and hibernate until the coming spring. Although it can be sad to say goodbye to our flowering plants, we know that this rest is beneficial in the long run if we want our garden to thrive. It also gives us some time to think about how we want the garden to look next year. During the spring and summer, we are often focused on weeding, planting, and maintaining the design we have. These colder months also give us the opportunity to do some planning and to think about changes we may want to make in our garden design. As you flip through gardening books and draw maps of your yard, perhaps you are also going to consider thecolour scheme. Today on homify, we have some examples of gardens that are focused around a limited or monochromatic colour palate, making for an elegant and restful outdoor space.