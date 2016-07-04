Seeing the potential in your home isn't always easy, especially if it's struggling to grow with you and your family. However, with the help of a talented team of architects and some committed builders, you'll be shocked at what you can accomplish.
Today's project sees a terrific terrace house totally transformed with the addition of a large kitchen, extra bathroom and beautiful courtyard garden. The results really speak for themselves, so let's marvel at this fantastic project!
We always think that the start is the scariest part of any home improvement project, as it all seems to be about tearing down walls and ripping your house apart. But, with a little faith, it's usually worth it in the end.
From this angle, we can see that it's a perfectly standard terrace that's about to be totally transformed and, while the façade was clearly already beautiful, we know there are better things to come.
When you can see exposed steel girders, you know that things are definitely moving along in the right direction. What a treat to be able to see just how much space is being opened up!
We already know this is going to become an enormous kitchen, but seeing it like this helps you to really understand the process and make sure you're ready to live with a building site for an extended period of time.
Blimey! If you weren't sure you could commit to an extension project of your own, we think this finished product will give you all the reassurance you need. What a phenomenal space this is! Thanks to being drawn out into the garden space, the proportions are staggering.
The combination of exposed brick walls, plaster, pale wood flooring and those moody grey cabinets is nothing short of gorgeous. With so much more space to play with, we bet the owners can't believe their luck. The angled roof, complete with skylights, is what we're lusting over most!
While some garden space had to be donated to the cause, you can clearly see that the sacrifice was worth making, as there is absolutely nothing lost in terms of usable space or gorgeous style. The grey fencing perfectly mirrors the cabinets inside, offer privacy and helping make this charming courtyard a real haven.
We honestly can't believe how great this outdoor area looks and, thanks to keeping the mature trees, it doesn't feel too plain. Some seating and a barbecue is all you'd need to create the perfect entertaining spot.
We all know that you can't have too many bathrooms in a family home, so what a great idea it was to add in another as the renovation was taking place.
Finished in the grey and white that seems to be a recurring theme, this is a charming, bright and wonderfully practical addition that shows just how well the residents have assessed their needs as well as their wants.
With such a staggeringly modern kitchen now in place, it might have been difficult to connect it to the rest of the house but, as you can see, the modernity has been gradually and seamlessly transitioned into. From stripped wooden floors and built-in cabinets, the hallway naturally moves towards the new bathroom, which paves the way for the kitchen itself.
An utterly delightful project that we think aptly demonstrates the potential that lies within all Victorian terrace houses, we have to say that the thoughtful attention to detail in every individual space is stunning. Hopefully it has left you feeling inspired to get a little more creative with your own home!
For more terrace renovation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Unrecognisable Terrace Transformation.