9 creative uses for concrete in your kitchen

Mr & Mrs Campbell, Diane Berry Kitchens Diane Berry Kitchens Modern kitchen
Concrete in the kitchen? Have we gone mad? No, but you'll go crazy for some of the funky ways people have used this amazingly good value material in their homes. You might be picturing monolithic installations and, in some cases you'd be right, but it's shocking just how refined and delicate this material can be.

Before you call your kitchen planner to finalise a new idea, make sure you take the time to see what's possible with concrete. Prepare to be amazed!

1. Cement that has been polished makes an amazing and ultra-smooth countertop for any contemporary kitchen

Debbie & Danny's Kitchen Diane Berry Kitchens Modern kitchen
Diane Berry Kitchens

Debbie & Danny's Kitchen

Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens

2. Don't cover the gorgeous swirls of concrete with plaster. Actually use it as your wall finish for art gallery chic!

Manoel Guedes, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Industrial style kitchen
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

3. Wood-stamped concrete allows you to add a little texture to even your most functional room and perfectly contrasts with a smooth worktop

Kitchen with sliding rooflight to create open-air court Eldridge London Minimalist kitchen
Eldridge London

Kitchen with sliding rooflight to create open-air court

Eldridge London
Eldridge London
Eldridge London

4. You don't have to use thick, chunky slabs of concrete as it will make an impression even when kept super slim. This worktop is amazing!

Dom - okolice Krakowa, stabrawa.pl stabrawa.pl Scandinavian style kitchen
stabrawa.pl

stabrawa.pl
stabrawa.pl
stabrawa.pl

5. Concrete can adapt to any colour scheme, even pale neutrals. Polish it up for a granite-like effect

The Workshop, Henning Stummel Architects Ltd Henning Stummel Architects Ltd Modern kitchen
Henning Stummel Architects Ltd

The Workshop

Henning Stummel Architects Ltd
Henning Stummel Architects Ltd
Henning Stummel Architects Ltd

6. Concrete casting is easy and means you can commission full cabinet housings for wonderfully low cost

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. Did you know that you can add a little colour into the mix with concrete? You can! If grey isn't your thing, you can still get involved

Kitchen Past-IT (Hands Made Ideas), Simona Garufi Simona Garufi Industrial style kitchen
Simona Garufi

Simona Garufi
Simona Garufi
Simona Garufi

8. Concrete in the kitchen will necessarily make you start thinking a little more creatively about other materials that you use. What a great way to create a space that is totally unique…

homify Classic style kitchen Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Concrete won't ever look too cold if you use it to contrast with warm materials and décor. Wood and concrete work amazingly well together and throw some plants into the mix for an incredibly natural vibe

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Tropical style kitchen
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Ridiculously Cool Kitchens.

A Family's Classically Beautiful Home
Are you shocked at how great concrete can look?

