9 creative uses for concrete in your kitchen

Concrete in the kitchen? Have we gone mad? No, but you'll go crazy for some of the funky ways people have used this amazingly good value material in their homes. You might be picturing monolithic installations and, in some cases you'd be right, but it's shocking just how refined and delicate this material can be.

Before you call your kitchen planner to finalise a new idea, make sure you take the time to see what's possible with concrete. Prepare to be amazed!