A Cornish Home to Daydream About

With some houses, how they look on the outside is more than enough to give you a taste of great design and we think we've found one that demonstrates exactly that. Located in Cornwall, this home has been perfectly executed, from design through to construction, showing that great contractors and an architectural firm that know their salt are worth every penny you'll pay for them.
Come with us as we take a look at one of the most visually stunning properties that we've ever seen. Perhaps it'll convince that a new build project is exactly what you need!
Imagine the delight that must fill you when you pull up to a home like this. Then think about how great it must be knowing you had a hand in designing such a property. We can only assume that a home like this would instantly erase the memories of a less than satisfactory day at work.
Great in size and with a modern stature that simply won't quit, we think this is a fantastic design that perfectly reflects the beauty of the surroundings. Quite literally, thanks to all those windows!
When a house is situated so pleasingly, it always seems remiss not to include a balcony to get the most enjoyment possible. We're so glad to see that this home, complete with pretty outdoor dining area, hasn't fallen into that trap.
The glass safety rails make the view totally unimpaired, helping to further blur the lines between interior and exterior spaces. We imagine that being able to reach out and touch all that lovely wood cladding must be a real bonus.
It's no joke to say that a front door can make or break a property, as when you take a stunning house and simply add a standard or boring entrance, it can fall more than a little flat. What a joy to see such a beautiful front door here, doing a great job of welcoming you inside.
A little gentle landscaping has helped to maintain the modern, high-end look and, with a specially laid path, you feel as though you're being drawn in. The wellington boot stand is optional, but we think it's a lovely nod to the rural location!
This is clearly a house that needs to be shown off, so it makes sense that a beautiful rear garden has been well-considered. Filled to the brim with stylish fencing, careful planting and comfortable seating, this is a space that must see a lot of garden parties in the summer months.
We love the installation of another balcony as when you have stunning grounds to look over, you don't want to restrict yourself to only a front-facing view. It's a little indulgent, but the understated feel of this home helps to balance that out.
Now you can see exactly why so many balconies have been put in place! With an expansive garden that looks luscious and mature, it would have been silly not to take full advantage of the impact it has on the house. Fully reflected in every window, the garden feels almost endless and we really wouldn't mind having this as our view first thing in the morning.
A gorgeous blend of modern and understated style nuances, this cacophony of glass, wood and white render is perfectly at home in Cornwall. What a dream!
For more Cornish home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Cornish Beachfront Beauty.