9 black and white ideas to nail monochrome style in your small home

Black and white is a classic colour combo that will never go away, but we think some of you with smaller homes may feel it's a bit too bold. Stop that right now! We think it looks elegant and stylish, regardless of the size of your property and, to prove it, we found some amazing rooms that we know will convince you we are right.

Every room in your home, from your kitchen to your bedroom, can look great in a monochrome style, so take a look and start planning a colour scheme switch up!