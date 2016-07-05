Your browser is out-of-date.

Home garden ideas to soothe and relax your mind.

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
We all love a bit of a party and now that the sunshine has finally come put to play in the UK, we're thinking about ways in which we can make our gardens more fun-friendly. Whether you're planning a family barbecue or a happening get together with friends, you want to know that you can keep the vibe going long into the evening.

Luckily, we've come up with some great ways to do just that! From perfect lighting to funky decorations and techniques for banishing the bugs, take a look at our top tips for a perfect evening garden party.

1. Keep your guests warm when the sun goes down with a fabulous fire pit. It doesn't hurt that they look great either

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

2. Add some shady potential to your garden with a summerhouse. This will also help with tempestuous British weather, AKA impromptu rain showers!

Outdoor dining and entertaining space Lush Garden Design Modern garden
Lush Garden Design

Outdoor dining and entertaining space

3. Install solar-powered lighting so as the sun goes down your illuminations light up. They really set the mood for evening socialising

VILLA FORTE dei MARMI -LU- ITALY, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli GardenLighting
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

4. Make sure your privacy is well-protected with fencing and walls before planning lots of parties. You don't want the neighbours becoming too envious!

A low-maintenance entertaining space Lush Garden Design Modern garden
Lush Garden Design

A low-maintenance entertaining space

5. Small gazebos make excellent hidey-holes for children that get a little bored at grown up parties. Add some funky seating and you'll know they are safe and sound at their own party

GARDEN 2A Design GardenAccessories & decoration
2A Design

GARDEN

6. Use your garden as inspiration for table settings if you are planning an al fresco dinner party. Fresh herbs make great plate décor and freshly cut blooms will look amazing as a centrepiece

Swallow collection of homewares homify Dining roomCrockery & glassware Cotton Blue dining,kitchen,table,setting,interior,home,blue,summer,spring,bird,animal,swallow,country,nature,kitchen,table,setting,interior,home,blue,summer,spring,bird,animal,swallow,country,nature
homify

Swallow collection of homewares

7. Get your grill game on with a fantastic barbecue and special cooking area. If you have the space, adding a sink will help keep everything hygienic

wooden louvres and fire magic bbq wood-fired oven Modern garden
wood-fired oven

wooden louvres and fire magic bbq

8. Don't forget the pretty decorations for your evening soirée. Pom pom garlands, paper shades and fairy lights all look great strung up in trees and bushes

Pom Pom Garlands in the Garden , PomPom Galore PomPom Galore Eclectic style garden
PomPom Galore

Pom Pom Garlands in the Garden

9. Before the party season really gets into full swing, be sure to oil and maintain any wooden patio furniture. Once it's done, you can enjoy another year of evening meals outdoors

Garten, Luna Homestaging Luna Homestaging Garden
Luna Homestaging

10. Sometimes a little less formality goes a long way so why not recreate this picnic vibe? Cheese domes make the perfect snack covers and some large throw cushions down on the floor will add some hippy vibe!

'Tutti giù per terra', Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Garden
Barbara Negretti —Garden design—

11. Keep unwanted bugs away from your evening gathering by investing in citronella candles. You can get tabletop versions, or garden flares and they are incredibly effective. You don't want a brilliant barbecue ruined by creepy crawlies, do you?

CITRONELLA ROSE & DISH THE NORFOLK CANDLE COMPANY GardenAccessories & decoration
THE NORFOLK CANDLE COMPANY

CITRONELLA ROSE & DISH

For more garden party ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: Getting The Party Started In Your Garden.

Tell us which of these ideas you plan trying!

