A small and humble home built by a couple

Awaken your bohemian side by exploring this fantastic project that comes to us from Venezuela.

The owners of this new home have curated an assortment of fun and eclectic decorative accents that express their sense of new found freedom. They've introduce bright colours, vibrant patterns and whimsical shapes into their abode in fun and exciting ways.

The free-spirited nature of the living room is particularly inspiring, and perhaps you'll feel a desire to achieve something similar in your own home.

Scroll down and see what happens…