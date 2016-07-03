The 100sqm Family Home with Everything

Direct from one of Poland's best architecture firms, Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag, is this stunning family home. As expected from a firm of their stature, this unique residence is built of the best materials and radiates elegance with its sleek, modern finishes.
Beyond its good looks, this home really is the ultimate home for entertaining and impressing guests. Just wait until you see what's on offer in the outdoor entertaining area!
Come and see why this modern family home has instantly become one of our favourites…
The outdoor space has everything you could possibly want. Just imagine entertaining friends at the weekend as the little ones run wild and free in the garden.
The spacious garden evokes a sense of understated luxury. The refined planting and stone block pathways help to frame the landscape in a structured manner. The shapely pot plants and well-trimmed hedges add another complementary addition to the garden.
The sheltered terrace acts as a natural extension of the main building and is set up for long sit down meals at any time of the day or night.
The front exterior sets the tone for the rest of the property: simple, refined and modern. Fresh, light walls are complemented by the deeper charcoal and navy-blue shades of the stack-stone cladding that creeps from the garden borders up onto the walls of the main building.
Notice how the caramel tones of the mounted timber at the front entrance makes for a warm welcome for those visiting. The natural light, which floods into the interiors through the large windows, also helps the guests and family who reside within to feel calm and cosy.
Up on the roof there is a row of solar panels that do their part in powering this households energy requirements. The environmental benefits of solar panels are well-appreciated by most, but what really makes the adults of this household happy every month is seeing their energy bill.
Grand windows provide the home with an open and transparent identity that looks so warm and alluring when all the lights are turned on. The orb-shaped garden lighting beside the terrace is a quirky but elegant touch, which makes the outdoor experience even more enjoyable at this time of day.
The outdoor furniture, which appears to be modelled on luxurious sun loungers, take centre stage in the middle of the decking area. Their shaped form and cosy surfaces add a touch of luxury to this playground, which was crafted for adults and children alike.
