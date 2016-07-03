The 100sqm Family Home with Everything

Direct from one of Poland's best architecture firms, Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag, is this stunning family home. As expected from a firm of their stature, this unique residence is built of the best materials and radiates elegance with its sleek, modern finishes.

Beyond its good looks, this home really is the ultimate home for entertaining and impressing guests. Just wait until you see what's on offer in the outdoor entertaining area!

Come and see why this modern family home has instantly become one of our favourites…