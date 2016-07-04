A Family's Classically Beautiful Home

This luxurious suburban home has been designed to meet all the needs and expectations of a modern family. Featuring both a thoughtful building layout and inspired design accents, this home showcases the best in today's home design trends.
From the chic and minimalist kitchen to the indulgent yet tasteful dining room, it really is the ultimate home that's worthy of its praise. Those responsible for the design are the talented professionals from Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag, a Polish firm who are renown for their expertise in home creation.
Let's begin the tour of their latest creation by scrolling down…
In a quiet, tree-lined street in the heart of suburbia is where you'll find the house in question. By mixing traditional and modern architecture, the architects have created an interesting looking house that stands out from its neighbours.
The building makes its mark as a pitched volume that reaches skyward in a dramatic manner. It's a design that reminds us of houses seen in the Bavarian countryside, thanks to its refined timber details.
An ever-popular gathering point for the family is the outside decking. The setting is the perfect place to relax and unwind with family and friends or chill out alone with a good book.
Housed on the timber deck are a collection of contemporary pieces that generate a fun and lively atmosphere. A stylish sofa has been positioned strategically to enjoy the beautifully landscaped garden on one side, while a bistro style table and chairs combo is perfect for those morning coffees before heading off to work.
When it comes to kerb appeal, this home is miles ahead of its competition. The front garden boasts clean lines and simple plants to create a low-maintenance spectacle.
Check out the pattern created by the concrete slate driveway, which has rows of green grass running between.
The décor found within is simple but effective. Off-white walls and a scheme filled with natural materials provide a neutral backdrop for a mix of furnishings and pieces to make their mark. The furniture collection reminds us of the Scandinavian style due to their strong shapes and uncomplicated textures.
Rather than having a television as the focus of the furniture layout, all eyes are focused upon the fireplace, which is hosted centrally within the room. The glossy finish applied to the stone covered internal wall adds a touch of glamour to the toned down interior.
We are big fans of the way the dining room has been illuminated. It's difficult not to appreciate how well the space is lit naturally, thanks to those expansive windows which we saw at the rear of the building.
The neutral tones, along with the high ceilings, enhance the effect of the incoming light and make the whole space look and feel larger than it actually is.
The kitchen is open plan with a practical layout that's conductive with cooking. The black, stone-top work surfaces give the kitchen a professional look while all storage is well-integrated within white cabinets underneath.
Stools find a spot beside the island bench, making for an easy place to grab a bite to eat before the commute to work or dropping the kids off at school.
