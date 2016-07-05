​5 things you MUST clean every day!

When it comes to living a clean, clutter-free and sophisticated life, count us in! But all that glitter doesn’t come without a bit of grime, unfortunately, as we’re still a long way off before they invent the first self-cleaning house.

But until then, we have some quick and easy solutions to help you cut down on your weekly cleaning rituals. By cleaning just five areas of your home today, you can avoid long and tiresome cleaning projects (and possibly illnesses caused by germs) tomorrow.

These are the magic spots you need to focus on…