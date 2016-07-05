A Flawless Modern Suburban Home

Today on homify we would like to introduce you to this new home, which was designed as a joyful retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The lucky family who reside within are so very pleased with their new home, which is built around socialising.

Whether they choose to dwell within the huge communal areas, enjoy the sun on their furnished deck or up high on the rooftop terrace, the family are always able to find the perfect spot to suit their desires.

Those responsible for the project are the ever-brilliant professionals at Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag, who are always pushing the boundaries when it comes to home design.

Read on and discover this innovative project in detail.