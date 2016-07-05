A Flawless Modern Suburban Home

Today on homify we would like to introduce you to this new home, which was designed as a joyful retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The lucky family who reside within are so very pleased with their new home, which is built around socialising.
Whether they choose to dwell within the huge communal areas, enjoy the sun on their furnished deck or up high on the rooftop terrace, the family are always able to find the perfect spot to suit their desires.
Those responsible for the project are the ever-brilliant professionals at Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag, who are always pushing the boundaries when it comes to home design.
Read on and discover this innovative project in detail.
The design from Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag draws upon an understanding of the rich history of the suburban home and its evolution over time, with the building standing as the epitome of the modern suburban home.
The captured front perspective reveals the delicate interaction between the architectural forms, materials and colour. We love the way the main building rises up boldly, reminding us of traditional German houses.
Entry to the home is via the middle of the site, up a stone driveway, which is flanked by a single car garage. Timber cladding surrounds the entrance point and garage, bringing a contrast between the modern finishes whilst also helping to highlight the clever architecture on display.
When we move around to the rear of the home we see the full extent of the massive outdoor area. The timber decking, along with its water feature, becomes the focal point, enjoying a prime spot in the sunshine.
In addition to the extensive outdoor area, there is a rooftop terrace where the socialising can be experienced in a different way. Social engagement hits its peaks on the terrace, which can be enjoyed at any time of the day or night.
The terrace space is covered, well lit and is even possible to be heated if the weather is chilly. However, what makes this space really special are the unrestricted views of the neighbourhood.
The interior design team experimented with innovative shapes, clean lines and mixing materials with pops of colour for a fresh and inspiring look throughout the main communal zone.
Beautiful in their modernity, the dining chairs are a feat of design and engineering. Their elegantly simple shape is eye-catching and matches well with the industrial lights that hang above. Much like a younger sibling, the stools that stand with the kitchen bench share a similar elegance.
Further inside the room, those flamboyantly coloured sofas in the lounge space add an exciting addition to the aesthetic while serving as the perfect place to sit and relax.
Our favourite feature of this kitchen is the island bench. Made with a solid timber base and featuring glass enclosed storage, this island is a genuine work of art. With further drawers and cabinets on the other side, this unit meets all this household's kitchen storage needs with ease.
Cool and stylish, the multi-head floor lamp delivers just the right amount of lighting to offer the desired illumination. The chosen black finish blends in with the surrounding décor, as well as adding a surprising sculptural addition.
In the evening and further into the night, the home and its outdoor setting can be experienced without restraint thanks to an integrated lighting system that's installed across the building and into the garden. It is perhaps when all the lights have been turned on that the home looks at its very best, making for the perfect time to say goodbye.
There is much to admire and take from this project, which was full of modern innovation and clever decorative ideas. All in all, it is easy to predict that this holistic family home will serve those living within for many years to come.
