7 fancy feature fireplaces

Here at homify we are often looking at ways to create warmth within one's abode. From utilising sumptuous textiles to more practical solutions, such as insulation, warmth is a common need and desire within a dwelling. With summer well and truly over and the biting chill of autumn ensuring the mornings are rather brisk, there is no better time to create a warm and welcoming feature within your house.

Fireplaces have been around almost as long as fire itself. From its first discovery, we as humans have attempted to control and contain this glowing and useful element. As the years passed fireplaces have developed as more than simply a way to keep warm during winter. They are now fundamentals within the home, gathering points and areas that signify a living and relaxing space. From large and luxurious to modern and state-of-the-art, there is a fireplace to suit everyone.

Take a look at the following examples and consider renovating your home with a fiery feature!