7 fancy feature fireplaces

press profile homify press profile homify
Oakhill Court, Putney, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style living room
Here at homify we are often looking at ways to create warmth within one's abode. From utilising sumptuous textiles to more practical solutions, such as insulation, warmth is a common need and desire within a dwelling. With summer well and truly over and the biting chill of autumn ensuring the mornings are rather brisk, there is no better time to create a warm and welcoming feature within your house. 

Fireplaces have been around almost as long as fire itself. From its first discovery, we as humans have attempted to control and contain this glowing and useful element. As the years passed fireplaces have developed as more than simply a way to keep warm during winter. They are now fundamentals within the home, gathering points and areas that signify a living and relaxing space. From large and luxurious to modern and state-of-the-art, there is a fireplace to suit everyone. 

Take a look at the following examples and consider renovating your home with a fiery feature!

1. True statement

Maywood Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern kitchen
For something a little different we have included this truly statement making fireplace into our list today. It is part of an updated home located in Texas, and oozes intrigue and rustic living. The fireplace is cylindrical in appearance and offers a place to gather and huddle in the cooler weather. Surrounded by glazing, the fireplace stands out, and looks intriguing and unique. 

2. Classic reinvented

Oakhill Road, Putney, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern living room
The first fireplace we are taking a peek at today is this stylish interior by Concept Eight Architects. For many, the idea of an open fireplace is associated with inconvenience, trouble, and mess. Although this might seem untrue to those die-hard open fire fans, it does have some accuracy to it. Open fires are notoriously messy, and so this neat solution allows a fire without the associated issues. The wood burner has been around for centuries, and can be fitted to any fireplace, so the options are virtually endless. 

3. Modern surrounds

Modern and Amazing House Interiors and Exteriors: Woodville Gardens, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern living room
These days it is possible to achieve a heritage fireplace look within your home without it also looking messy or dull. Here in this image we see a gorgeous fireplace that embraces a traditional mantel, while offering a newly updated and contemporary surround. The surround is the part that sits just around the fire, and in this case it is a high gloss finish. Matched with the high gloss hearth, the overall appearance is impressive and stylish. 

4. Interesting designs

Oakhill Court, Putney, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style living room
With a range of different options and styles available, it can often be difficult knowing which to choose for your dwelling. The best way to get what you are looking for is to consult an interior designer or architect. They will be able to direct you to a suitable design, while also offering a plan for the rest of your space. Here in this stylish example from Ardesia Design, we see a unique and original design that works beautifully against the crisp white wall and minimalist decoration. 

5. Bold and embellished

An Eclectic Edwardian Home, Heart Home magazine Heart Home magazine Classic style living room
Fireplaces and their associated mantelpieces come in all shapes and sizes, from simple and elegant, to bold and impressive. This example is definitely the latter! Replete with a huge timber mantel, this design is imposing, and offers the room a gorgeous statement. The mirrored section looks stunning, and the dark hue works brilliantly against the white walls and timber furniture. 

6. Mid-century modern

West London house, Viewport Studio Viewport Studio Eclectic style dining room
For something truly statement making and striking, take a look at this mid-century modern fireplace design. As part of a recent upgrade to this '50s dwelling, the home underwent a complete transformation, adding new mid-century elements, as well as preserving the original features. The hue is a bold rainbow stone shade that looks whimsical and painterly. 

7. Bathroom fireplace

Notting Hill home, Alex Maguire Photography Alex Maguire Photography Minimalist bathroom
Last, but certainly not least, we take a look at the bathroom fireplace. There are many ways to incorporate a fireplace into a wash room, but we particularly love this design, which has been photographed by Alex Maguire Photography. The surround is a modern take on a traditional design, and incorporates a single piece of marble, which looks chic and timeless. Paired with subtle colours and thoughtful ornamentation, this bathroom is gorgeously unique. 

If you would like to see more, check out our other Ideabook: Modern fireplaces.

Do you own a fireplace? We'd love to hear about your experiences in the comments below!

